Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Aspiring sports leaders nationwide now have the opportunity to learn at one of the leading, and most innovative centers in the country. Abilene Christian University just launched the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning, a national hub designed to elevate leadership, performance and organizational excellence across the sports industry.

The Center for Sports Leadership and Learning, housed on ACU's Dallas campus, integrates professional development, consulting, academic programs and research to serve athletes, executives and sports organizations navigating the complex dynamics of modern sports leadership.

"At every level of sport, strong leadership is the competitive advantage that drives sustainable success," said Dr. Stephen Johnson ('90), chief executive officer of ACU Dallas. "The Center for Sports Leadership and Learning is designed to equip sports professionals with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in high-performance environments."

Trusted by Industry Leaders

ACU's growing portfolio of sports programs began in 2022 through a unique partnership with the Texas Rangers. The two institutions teamed up to launch RangersU, which allows players and coaches to earn college credit through online courses.

In the past three years, ACU has secured partnerships with more sports organizations, including the Houston Texans, Endebrock Talent Management and the National Amateur Fall Baseball Federation. The Center for Sports Leadership and Learning is the latest development in ACU's journey toward national prominence, positioning the university as a trusted resource for leadership development, career transition support and sports management innovation.

"The future of sports leadership demands a new level of adaptability, character and innovation," said Ben Baroody, executive director of the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning. "We help high-performance teams shape the environments that shape them - by aligning leadership development with the real systems that drive culture, decision-making and performance under pressure. Our work integrates strategic clarity with grounded coaching to build cultures where leaders don't just perform - they grow, adapt and lead in ways that stick. Whether in the front office, on the sidelines or inside the locker room, we partner with organizations to move beyond quick fixes and build lasting capacity from the inside out."

Demand for Sports Professionals

Over the next several years, the sports industry is projected to experience faster-than-average growth:

Projected 9% increase in demand for coaches and scouts by 2033, which outpaces the average for all occupations

Base salaries of more than $100,000 available for athletic administrators, athletic directors, business development and other sports leadership positions

Programs and Services Overview

Professional Development

The Center for Sports Leadership and Learning's performance, leadership and character development programs blend cutting-edge sports research, hands-on training and educational resources. Programs focus on tangible growth areas such as emotional intelligence, pressure-driven decision-making and fostering a championship mindset, optimizing personal and professional development both on and off the field.

Consulting Services

The Center for Sports Leadership and Learning offers expert consulting services to professional teams, sports organizations and academic institutions. With services ranging from leadership development to operational strategy, clients receive actionable insights and customized guidance to cultivate transformational leadership and sustainable success.

Academic Programs

Bachelor of Science in sports leadership and management: A 100% online program designed to prepare future sports professionals with expertise in team development, strategic leadership and sports management.

A 100% online program designed to prepare future sports professionals with expertise in team development, strategic leadership and sports management. Master of Science in sports leadership: Advanced leadership education aimed at equipping professionals to lead and mentor the next generation of athletes.

Advanced leadership education aimed at equipping professionals to lead and mentor the next generation of athletes. Custom courses and Sports Leadership Academy: Flexible, tailor-made curriculum options curated to meet the specific needs of athletes and sports organizations, available for academic credit or professional development.

Research Initiatives

Through applied research and development, the Center for Sports Leadership and Learning offers data-driven insights into the sports industry's most critical challenges. Combining academic excellence with real-world experience, ACU's research unlocks competitive advantages for partners across all levels of professional sport.

For more information about ACU's Sports Leadership & Learning offerings, visit sportsleadership.acu.edu.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 6,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 10 nationally for First-Year Experience, Learning Communities, and Service Learning in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.

