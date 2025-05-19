RELATABLE EXPANDS GLOBAL TOYS AND GAMES FOOTPRINT WITH STRATEGIC SHIFT IN INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION

New Partnerships With Just Play, Character Options, And Banter Toys Set The Stage For Accelerated International Growth For Relatable

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable , a modern entertainment company transforming social trends into products for Gen Z, millennials, and their families, today announced a strategic shift in its international distribution business. The company has entered into new partnerships with leading distributors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand to expand its global reach and accelerate growth in key markets.

The following partnerships will support Relatable's global expansion:

In Europe, Relatable has partnered with Just Play , a key player in the European toy and games industry. Beginning January 2026, Just Play will oversee distribution across the region and expand its portfolio to include games, while also supporting Relatable's growth in the plush category, where the Emotional Support Pals plush line has become a best-seller in the United States.

, a key player in the European toy and games industry. Beginning January 2026, Just Play will oversee distribution across the region and expand its portfolio to include games, while also supporting Relatable's growth in the plush category, where the Emotional Support Pals plush line has become a best-seller in the United States. In the United Kingdom, Relatable is teaming up with Character Options , a prominent distributor with an established presence in the market. The partnership is set to begin in the second half of 2025, ensuring the distribution of Relatable's products across key retailers in the region.

, a prominent distributor with an established presence in the market. The partnership is set to begin in the second half of 2025, ensuring the distribution of Relatable's products across key retailers in the region. In Australia and New Zealand, Relatable has partnered with Banter Toys & Collectibles , a leader in the toy markets across both regions. This collaboration, set to begin later this year, marks a significant step in expanding Relatable's presence and strengthening its foothold in these markets.

"This is a pivotal moment for Relatable as we expand our reach with leading international partners," said Casey Collins, Chief Commercial Officer at Relatable. "Our mission has always been to create culturally resonant, trend-driven products that connect with consumers worldwide. Partnering with Just Play, Character Options and Banter Toys not only strengthens our international foundation, but also opens the door for new creative collaborations, retail innovation, and meaningful global brand engagement. We're excited to shape the future of play on a broader stage and continue to accelerate our recent growth."

These new international partnerships build on Relatable's momentum as a fast-growing force in the global toy and games industry. Following over 30% growth in North America in 2024, the company is focused on replicating that success globally. By scaling operations abroad and strengthening retail integration, Relatable aims to drive demand for its trend-led products in new and emerging markets. These strategic partnerships are key to delivering results and expanding its best-selling brands across categories worldwide.

About Relatable

Relatable (Formerly What Do You Meme?) is a creatively driven think tank powered by makers and entertainers who create fun, social, and of course relatable games, toys, plush items, and wellness products for all ages. Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, the company was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?, and rebranded in 2023 to reflect its diverse offerings. Notable products include Emotional Support Pals, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, Incoherent, Tower Stack, Hunt A Killer, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games. Relatable is the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and online at relatable.com . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

About Just Play

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and is a top toy manufacturer, according to Circana. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit JustPlayProducts.com or follow the company on Instagram ( @JustPlayProducts ) or Facebook/JustPlay .

About Character Options

Character Options Limited is part of The Character Group plc founded in 1991- an AIM listed company. The Character Group plc is one of the UK's leading toy companies and is engaged in the design, development, and international distribution of a wide range of licensed and non-licensed product. The Character Group plc are the manufacturer of household brands such as Heroes of Goo Jit Zu, Simbrix, ChillFactor, Doctor Who, Flying Heroes, Teletubbies and Ben and Holly. The group is also 3rd party distributor for licenses such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fingerlings, Shimmer N' Sparkle, Mash'ems, LankyBox, and Aphmau.

About Banter Toys

Banter Toys & Collectibles are a leading distributor of licensed entertainment toys and collectibles in Australia and New Zealand. Established in 1988, Banter Toys have been servicing mass market and specialty retailers in Australia and New Zealand. The company is able to offer its supplier partners very broad distribution beyond mass retailers due to its historical trading card relationship. The company attends all major trading card and toy industry events around the world, and exhibits every year at the Australian Toy Fair and New Zealand Toy Fair.

