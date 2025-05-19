Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
Julien's Auctions: Julien's Auctions Presents "Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection"

Finanznachrichten News

Live Auction June 26, 2025 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Registration & Bidding Now Open

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions proudly announces "Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection," a landmark fashion and royal memorabilia sale taking place live on June 26 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Bidding and registration are now open at juliensauctions.com.

Over 300 extraordinary lots will be offered, including iconic garments worn by Diana, Princess of Wales-many never before seen at auction. Standout pieces include a 1986 Catherine Walker Falcon evening gown (estimate: $200,000-$300,000), a 1988 Bellville Sassoon floral day dress, a photo-worn three-piece Escada suit, and her HEAD scarlet ski suit. Also featured are shoes, handbags, and accessories such as the photo-worn 1981 honeymoon John Boyd peach hat and her Lady Dior lambskin handbag.

The auction also includes never-before-auctioned fashion designs and personal items from the British royal family, including pieces linked to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Highlights include Princess Margaret's Norman Hartnell fashion illustration, her antique diamond and natural pearl bracelet, and a Duchess of Windsor Givenchy gown.

British designer Elizabeth Emanuel, famed for co-designing Diana's 1981 wedding gown, contributes select personal archival pieces and sketches. "Diana's timeless beauty and style continues to inspire," said Emanuel. "I'm honored to share these memories with the world."

A portion of proceeds from Diana items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK, honoring her charitable legacy.

Julien's Auctions is the world-record-breaking auction house behind the $1.14M sale of Diana's evening gown in 2023 and her $390,000 shoes in 2024. Co-Founder and Executive Director Martin Nolan states, "This auction celebrates Diana's elegance and enduring cultural impact."

Private previews will take place in New York, London, and Los Angeles, with the live auction held at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on June 26 at 10:00 AM PT.

Media Contact
Jenelle Hamilton, Jenelle Hamilton PR
jenelle@jenellehamilton.com | +1 646.421.9139

Julien's Auctions

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZdqvT5bZCU

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juliens-auctions-presents-princess-dianas-style--a-royal-collection-302458343.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
