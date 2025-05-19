Anzeige
19.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
Precision Meets Innovation: Beatbot Welcomes Matthieu Pavon as New Brand Ambassador of the European market

PR Newswire

PARIS, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is proud to announce professional golfer Matthieu Pavon as its new Brand Ambassador of the European market. Known for his precision and dedication to excellence, Pavon embodies the same commitment to performance and reliability that defines Beatbot's products. The AquaSense 2 Ultra, Beatbot's flagship robotic pool cleaner, mirrors this ethos with smart navigation and unmatched scrubbing accuracy that leaves no spot untouched-much like Pavon's meticulous approach to every shot.

"Precision, data, cutting-edge technology, what high-level sport demands, Beatbot delivers. Proud to join the Beatbot team and share this pursuit of excellence on the course and beyond," said Matthieu Pavon.

Beatbot Welcomes Matthieu Pavon as New Brand Ambassador of the European market

"We're excited to work with Matthieu Pavon, whose discipline and attention to detail align perfectly with our brand," said York Guo, CMO at Beatbot. "His pursuit of excellence mirrors our approach to creating high-performance pool cleaning solutions."

Just as Pavon demands perfection in every swing, Beatbot engineers its robotic cleaners to deliver unmatched cleaning accuracy and efficiency. This partnership highlights the shared values of precision, innovation, and a drive to achieve the best possible results.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools-elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

Learn more: www.beatbot.com

(PRNewsfoto/Beatbot)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690531/Beatbot_Welcomes_Matthieu_Pavon_New_Brand_Ambassador.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-meets-innovation-beatbot-welcomes-matthieu-pavon-as-new-brand-ambassador-of-the-european-market-302458980.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
