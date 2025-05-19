Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today that the brand will launch in the United Kingdom during the Autumn of 2025. Pottery Barn's UK website will offer customers a curated selection of furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories from Pottery Barn's signature offerings of home furnishings and décor. Pottery Barn's expansion to the UK marks an exciting new chapter for the home furnishings retailer, bringing its distinctive blend of craftsmanship, quality, timeless design and approachable luxury to the UK market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250519191466/en/

Pottery Barn Announces Upcoming Launch in the UK

"We are committed to long-term growth and expanding the reach of our brands where we see meaningful market opportunity," said Williams-Sonoma, Inc, President CEO, Laura Alber. "We believe great design and quality craftsmanship have universal appeal and we look forward to bringing Pottery Barn's signature aesthetic to the UK."

"Our curated assortment for the UK market celebrates Pottery Barn's commitment to helping customers inspire great style for spaces small and large that are beautiful and functional," said Pottery Barn President, Monica Bhargava. "Whether furnishing a new flat, refreshing a family home, or entertaining with family and friends or thoughtful gifting, we are proud to be providing the UK market with thoughtfully designed pieces that meet the needs of modern living."

The Pottery Barn UK launch will also introduce Pottery Barn's complimentary design services to customers looking for personalized interior styling assistance both at home and online.

For more information and updates on store openings, trade programs, product launches, and design services, please visit www.potterybarn.co.uk or follow @PotteryBarnUK on Instagram.?

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's brands Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250519191466/en/

Contacts:

PR@potterybarn.com