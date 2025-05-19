Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
19.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
Subaru of America: Subaru Ranked As Top Automaker in Forbes Best Brands for Social Impact for Third Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Automaker remains among the top three overall brands dedicated to meaningful change based on the independent consumer survey

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it has been recognized for the third year in a row as one of the top three brands on Forbes' 2025 Best Brands for Social Impact list, including the distinction of being the top-ranked brand in the automotive category. Created in partnership with customer-insights company HundredX, the list highlights companies that consumers feel are the most dedicated to giving back to their communities. This aptly aligns with the automaker's commitment to driving positive change nationwide through the Subaru Love Promise® and its mission to be More Than a Car Company®.

The 2025 survey gathered more than 4.4 million ratings from 165,000 consumers, evaluating 3,900 unique brands based on factors such as values, trust, social stances, sustainability, and community support. Respondents nominated brands independently, ensuring that the ranking celebrates organizations that integrate social impact into their core business strategy and match up with their customers' values to create meaningful change.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Giving back is at the heart of our company, and we're proud to stand alongside other purpose-driven brands. Being ranked as the No. 1 automotive brand for the third consecutive year is a testament to the meaningful impact that our retailers are making in their local communities every day. Through the Subaru Love Promise initiative, we are fortunate to partner with organizations that create real, lasting change, and we appreciate the recognition."

Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact survey was conducted between March 2024 and February 2025, with participants rating consumer brands on factors such as quality, value, and customer service.

For more information on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact 2025, visit Forbes.com. To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, visit Subaru.com/love-promise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

Diane Anton
Corporate Communications Manager
(856) 488-5093
danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter
Corporate Communications Specialist
(856) 488-8668
aleiter@subaru.com

###


Subaru of America has been recognized for the third year in a row as one of the top three brands on Forbes' 2025 Best Brands for Social Impact list, including the distinction of once again being the No. 1 brand in the automotive category. Created in partnership with customer-insights company HundredX, the list highlights companies that consumers feel are the most dedicated to giving back to their communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-ranked-as-top-automaker-in-forbes-best-brands-for-social-impact-1029209

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
