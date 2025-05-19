Napoleonville, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Impact Fusion (OTC Pink: IFUS) As widely reported in the media and noted by concerned lawmakers, the USA is facing a serious infestation of the New World Screwworm Fly. This infestation could wreak havoc on the American beef cattle and dairy industries, as well as impact other mammals. To that end, Agriculture Secretary Betty Rollins has declared an emergency. She has closed the border to beef exports from Mexico.

Six of the nation's lawmakers, including Senators Lujan (D-NM), Cronyn (R-TX), Heinrich (D-NM), Cruz (R-TX), Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and Gonzales (R-TX) have joined together in a bi-partisan effort to address this problem.

https://www.heinrich.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/heinrich-lujan-colleagues-introduce-bipartisan-bill-to-combat-devastating-screwworm-outbreak

The company is reaching out to each of the lawmakers sponsoring this legislation in an attempt to alert them to an all-natural product that is environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and produced IN AMERICA. It is contacting them by email and phone. As previously reported, the Schmidt's of Deer Run Ranch in Jefferson, TX (one of IFUS's rancher-owned test ranches) met with Senator Cruz last month to discuss the Farm Bill. Robert Schmidt was quoted by a member of the U.S. Congress after stating, "No cattle. No food." Impact Fusion is endeavoring to inform the lawmakers at the highest level that the solution is already in hand, invented and produced in the USA and ready to be delivered.

"I recently watched two very topical videos produced by Rebecca and Josh Tickell entitled 'Common Ground and Kiss the Ground'," said Marc Walther CEO. "These videos can be found on Amazon Prime Video. What I learned was that with Global Climate Change, an ever-present condition, temperature extremes are demonstrating an annual average rise in temperature. Furthermore, wind and ocean currents are shifting in a manner that indicates the problem is not going to go away any time soon, nor will it be solved by conventional techniques."

Our IFUS Scientific team is reaching out to the worldwide scientific community comprised of scientists in various fields of expertise. These efforts have uncovered substantial evidence that the ingredients from which SGP+ is formulated can have a dramatic effect on preventing the screwworm fly from (1) being attracted to beef and dairy cattle, (2) wanting to bite the cow, (3) discouraging the fly to lay her eggs into the cow, and (4) preventing the larvae from becoming a mature fly. This information is being shared with ScrewWorm Fly researchers at Texas A&M by the company's ranchers at Deer Run Ranch. The Schmidts' have been participating in a Manure Study sponsored by the U.S.D.A. The results of analyzing and evaluating manure pats from the Deer Run Ranch herd has led to broader and greater curiosity by the Texas A&M Team who are exploring the positive impact of SGP+ on the New World ScrewWorm Fly crisis.

"Backed by ever-emerging and substantive scientific evidence, it is my considered opinion, that IFUS is in the right place at the right time and that we are able to meet this challenge head on," stated Marc Walther. "Furthermore, we are providing integrated and multi-faceted solutions to the beef and dairy industries that have a direct impact on overall Herd Performance in an environmentally-friendly manner through a game-changing cost-effective solution." The company will continue to update its shareholders as appropriate.

Back to Work!

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: mwalther@impactfusionintl.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionI

Screwworm Fly India Sumul Intact Digest Intact Endurance Germany legislation bagasse drought Holy Grail SUAREC Louisiana green house gases methane gas cattle dairy floods wildfires scientific studies American Sugar League AgriGlow Biotech Waygu Beef hay replacement Sumul,India trials Black Farmers National Association Supreme AG SGP+ Oklahoma test ranch testimonials

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252558

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.