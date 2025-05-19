Vita Bella Partners with New to The Street for National Media Campaign

Strategic rollout to include televised interviews, Times Square billboards, and social media amplification

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Vita Bella, the lifestyle and wellness brand behind VitaBella.com, has entered into a strategic media partnership with New to The Street, the nationally recognized financial news platform known for spotlighting innovative companies across television, digital, and outdoor media.

As part of the agreement, Vita Bella will be featured in a series of national TV interviews, Times Square billboard campaigns, and a targeted social media strategy to build visibility and drive consumer engagement.

"This partnership with New to The Street gives us a powerful platform to share our mission of delivering customized, clinical grade care with modern convenience," said Phil Vella, Founder of Vita Bella. "We're excited to step into the national spotlight at such a pivotal time in the growth of our company."

"Vita Bella represents the kind of forward-thinking, high-integrity brand that aligns perfectly with our platform," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We're proud to help share their story with audiences worldwide through our trusted media channels, including our expanding Bloomberg coverage and our digital network of over 2.5 million subscribers."

The campaign will air on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming), be featured on New to The Street's YouTube channel, and supported by Times Square billboard exposure managed by Accel Media International.

About Vita Bella

Vita Bella is redefining what it means to live well - with a portfolio of premium treatments and advanced medications designed to elevate health, energy, and lifestyle. Backed by a data-driven clinical model, Vita Bella's team of licensed physician's crafts personalized wellness protocols tailored to each patient's unique needs. More than a brand, Vita Bella is a movement. Through its innovative digital platform, the company delivers a one-of-a-kind blend of clinical-grade care and modern convenience - empowering individuals across the country to look, feel, and perform at their best, every single day.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a multi-platform media brand that has featured over 600 companies across its syndicated broadcasts, including Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. With over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, a powerful social media presence, and iconic Times Square billboard access, the platform delivers Opportunities to Consider to investors and consumers worldwide. Beginning in June, New to The Street expands its Bloomberg Television broadcasts into the Middle East, reaching an additional 26 million homes, further extending its international media footprint.

