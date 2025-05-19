CLS Health and Houston Food Bank Unite to Fight Hunger in Houston

CLS CARES initiative mobilizes over 50 volunteers to pack nearly 14,000 meals for seniors in need

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / CLS Health, the Houston area's leading physician-owned healthcare group, proudly partnered with the Houston Food Bank for a meaningful day of service on Saturday, April 26. More than 50 employee volunteers and their families gathered for the inaugural CLS CARES event - a company-wide initiative designed to strengthen community ties and give back beyond the clinic.

In just three hours, CLS Health volunteers packed 12 pallets of food, totaling 540 boxes and providing 13,950 meals to seniors experiencing food insecurity across the Greater Houston area.

"We were honored to be a small part of the extraordinary work the Houston Food Bank does every day," said Dr. Mohammed J. Baba, president of CLS Health. ""Healthcare is about compassion and connection and our day of service at the Houston Food Bank is a meaningful opportunity for us to give back to a community we care deeply about.

The event comes at a time when food insecurity remains a pressing issue in Texas. A 2024 poll by No Kid Hungry Texas found that 44% of Texans reported at least one sign of food insecurity in the past year. This included not having enough to eat, eating poor-quality meals, or cutting back due to rising costs.

"Being part of CLS CARES reminds me why I became a physician in the first place - to care deeply, both in and out of the clinic," said Dr. Naureen Alim, CLS Health physician and event participant.

Volunteers spent the afternoon sorting, packing, and preparing food for distribution to seniors throughout the region-a hands-on way to make an immediate and lasting impact.

CLS CARES is a new community engagement initiative that reflects the organization's broader mission: to serve with compassion, build lasting relationships, and improve lives both inside and outside healthcare settings.

"This is just the beginning," added Dr. Baba. "Stay tuned for more community moments from CLS CARES as we continue to invest in the well-being of the neighborhoods we serve."

The event was held at the Houston Food Bank's headquarters, located at 535 Portwall Street.

