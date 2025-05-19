Leadership Spotlight: Q&A With Kim Frankovich, Global VP of Sustainability, Griffith Foods

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Griffith Foods

Q: How would you describe Griffith Foods' Progress on Sustainability?

A. We've built strong momentum. I'm very proud of all our Griffith Foods' team members worldwide that have driven the progress we annually report. It is a holistic, cross-functional and sometimes messy effort that touches all corners of our business. Since sharing our Foundational Goals in 2020, we've embedded sustainability across our operations and have integrated goals into four core functions: manufacturing, purchasing, research & development, and human resources.

The teams embraced the challenge, implemented new processes, tools, and cross-functional ways of working to turn ambition into action. As we shift from our Foundational Goals to the 2030 Aspirations phase, we expand to all functions and are grounded in the progress we've made and energized by what's ahead. With the right people, plans, and mindset in place, we're well-positioned to drive meaningful, long-term impact.

Q: How do you build sustainability knowledge throughout Griffith Foods?

A. Our people will drive achievement of our Aspirations. We are investing in them to ensure they have the knowledge, capabilities and tools to deliver sustainable and regenerative transformation. This includes in-person and online learning and development, prioritizing personal growth plans, and updating all functional capabilities to include sustainability. We also expanded technical expertise and evolved existing jobs and responsibilities to be accountable for sustainability, not only those in the sustainability function. We've expanded career pathways and capabilities in areas like climate, human rights, product carbon foot-printing, nutrition, sustainable sourcing, alternative proteins, and impact reporting.

In 2024, we started rolling out sustainability courses through WBCSD's Academy and launched a custom curriculum for customer-facing teams. We also created bundles of sustainability learning courses through LinkedIn Learning® and will soon begin manufacturing-focused upskilling via ISO 14001 implementation and custom huddle trainings. It's all part of fostering a culture of continuous learning, inclusion, and shared purpose.

Q: Where do you see headwinds?

A. The global challenges -climate change, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, growing inequality, human rights risks, and providing diverse and inclusive work environments for all-are complex and evolving. Rather than obstacles, at Griffith Foods, we view them as powerful opportunities to drive positive change. They inspire us to innovate, collaborate, lead with our values, and continue with more urgency on our journey to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World. By embracing these challenges, we future proof and grow our business, drive product innovation with our customers, partner with suppliers and farmers to scale regenerative farming, uplift our people, and contribute to thriving communities for all.

Q: Looking ahead, what's next for Griffith Foods' sustainability strategy?

A. To scale, we must more quickly identify and build resilient partnerships and ecosystems with like-minded partners. Central to our product portfolio transformation is the roll out of an improved innovation process that has nutrition and sustainability built in. This will provide more sustainable, nutritious, and delicious products for our customers, and support the adoption of alternative proteins. Finally, people will remain at the center of our work to implement new business models to deliver affordable and accessible nutrition for all and our net-zero road map, so that no one is left behind in the transition to a lower carbon world.

We believe food can nourish people and the planet. Our 2030 Aspirations provide the path forward, one that centers on innovation, resilience, and diverse perspectives to create a sustainable food system where everyone can thrive.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/leadership-spotlight-qanda-with-kim-frankovich-global-vp-of-sustainabi-1029215