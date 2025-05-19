AlfaOBL America Inc., the North American division of Italian pump manufacturer AlfaOBL, officially launches operations, reintroducing the renowned Blackline pump line and setting a new industry standard: 48-hour guaranteed fulfillment on its core product offering.

Specializing in mechanical diaphragm and plunger metering pumps, AlfaOBL America delivers flow rates from 7 to 1,500 liters per hour, working pressures up to 1,450 psig, and viscosity handling up to 50,000 cps. The Blackline series also features advanced control options, engineered to meet the needs of water treatment, chemical processing, oil and gas, and critical infrastructure sectors-including the rapidly growing data center market.

The new U.S. facility, located at 1,000 Jupiter Road, Suite 300, Plano, Texas, is fully operational and strategically positioned to meet the growing demand across the United States.

"At AlfaOBL America, we're addressing one of the industry's biggest pain points: extended lead times and rising prices," said Raul Aguilar, Managing Director of AlfaOBL America Inc. "By maintaining finished goods inventory and implementing a just-in-time fulfillment model, we're not only speeding things up-we're guaranteeing it."

This expansion reflects AlfaOBL's global strategy to bring its world-class manufacturing capabilities closer to customers. Production remains centered in Milan, Italy, under the leadership of Daniele Di Cesare, President of AlfaOBL Italy. "Our investment in the North American market demonstrates our long-term commitment to quality, innovation, and service," said Di Cesare. "This launch allows us to better support customers with local delivery, rapid response times, and the same engineering excellence AlfaOBL is known for worldwide."

AlfaOBL America is actively building its distributor network and strengthening strategic relationships across vertical markets.

About AlfaOBL America Inc.

