RWS GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO OPEN MIDDLE EAST HEADQUARTERS

World's Top Producer of Live Entertainment, Destination Design and Sport Presentation, including the Saudi Games 2024 and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Expands Operations in High-Growth Market

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS Global, the world's leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, today announced its plans to open a headquarters in Riyadh, expanding the company's significant footprint in the Middle East. This expansion shows RWS Global's commitment to the region's continued investment in innovation across entertainment, tourism, leisure travel and sport. The RWS Global team has already forged partnerships with leading businesses in the region, currently working on some of the largest projects under development.

RWS Global, known for its work in sport presentation, destination design, world building and curating world-class entertainment experiences on land and at sea, has significant experience in the Middle East. The company served as the successful producers of the Saudi Games in 2023 and 2024, the largest national sporting event ever held in the Kingdom. The company provided technology-driven fan engagement programs to the competition across 52 categories. RWS Global's extensive work in the region has also included the design of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, experiences for Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, sport presentation for SuperTri, the first sport event held in NEOM and the development of several other world-class entertainment venues. This milestone further solidifies the company's position as a global leader in fan engagement, immersive entertainment and experience design.

"After a decade of building incredible experiences in the Middle East, we are thrilled to expand the presence of RWS Global by opening a headquarters in the region," said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO, RWS Global. "As we develop our partnerships with some of the most exciting global companies operating in the Middle East, having a permanent presence in the market is paramount to our continued growth and allows us to be more available for our clients as we create magical experiences tailored to a wide range of visitors."

To support the expansion, RWS Global is hiring a VP, Business & Client Strategy, along with several additional team members local to the market, building on the strong foundation of its existing teams delivering destination design and live experience projects across the GCC region. Interested applicants can submit a cover letter and resume to hr@rwsglobal.com .

RWS Global is exhibiting on the show floor at the Saudi Amusement Expo this week (Booth #4A 499). For more information, visit the booth or rwsglobal.com .

ABOUT RWS GLOBAL

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports,?creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products and more.?

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Orlando and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com .

