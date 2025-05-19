Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 16:06 Uhr
Ainstein Launches US-D1 Pro: Mid-Range Radar Altimeter for Advanced UAV Applications

Finanznachrichten News

LAWRENCE, Kan., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a leader in intelligent radar sensing solutions, is proud to announce the release of the US-D1 Pro (Join Waitlist), the next-generation radar altimeter engineered for precise altitude control up to 120 meters across a broad range of drone and unmanned aerial system (UAS) applications. Building on the success of the original US-D1, the US-D1 Pro delivers extended range, increased certification compliance, and enhanced environmental resilience, setting a new standard for radar altimetry in aerial platforms.

Image of Ainstein's US-D1 Pro Mid-Range Radar Altimeter - 120m

"The US-D1 Pro was purpose-built to fill a gap in the market for high-performance, mid-range radar altimeters that offer both airworthiness compatibility and affordability," said Maggie Williams, Chief Strategy Officer at Ainstein.

The US-D1 Pro offers several key advancements:

  • Extended Altitude Range: Operates from 0.5 to 120 meters, ensuring accuracy across a wider range of missions.
  • Superior Accuracy: Maintains ±0.1 m accuracy at low altitudes for vertical take off and landing (VTOL).
  • Ruggedized for the Harshest Environments: With an IP69K rating and operating temperature from -45°C to 85°C, the US-D1 Pro is engineered to perform in extreme industrial, maritime, and environmental conditions.
    DO-160, DO-178, DO-254 Compatible: Ready for manned and certified applications, meeting aviation industry standards for environmental, software, and hardware compliance.
  • Seamless Integration: Dual CAN FD interfaces, wide 9-16V input range, and compact design enable easy integration into small and enterprise drone platforms.
  • Enhanced Reliability: The US-D1 Pro includes built-in test equipment and self-diagnostics, improving safety, efficiency, and reliability.
  • Greater Customization: A plug-in harness design provides users a cost-effective and swift process to customize connectors for greater flexibility.

Ideal for Mission-Critical Applications

Whether used for jobsite inspections, powerline monitoring, or other industrial applications with BVLOS operations, the US-D1 Pro enables drones to fly with unmatched precision. Its reliability and consistency are critical for applications where safe flight and accurate data collection are non-negotiable.

Availability

Pre-order the US-D1 Pro through Ainstein, authorized distributors, or our integration partners. Production deliveries begin in August 2025. See the US-D1 Pro for yourself at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 in Houston from May 19-22 (Ainstein - Booth 3239).

About Ainstein

Ainstein is a global leader in radar sensing solutions for aerospace, automotive, and industrial markets. With deep expertise in millimeter-wave radar, Ainstein delivers cutting-edge products that improve safety, efficiency, and autonomy. For more information, visit www.ainstein.ai.

Ainstein's Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690030/Ainstein_US_D1_Pro.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392918/Ainstein_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ainstein-launches-us-d1-pro-mid-range-radar-altimeter-for-advanced-uav-applications-302458498.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
