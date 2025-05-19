Data Catalog Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.72 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 22.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The Data Catalog Market presents strong growth potential driven by rising data complexity, cloud adoption, and compliance needs. However, high implementation costs and legacy system challenges demand careful planning. North America's dominance highlights the importance of targeting mature markets with established digital ecosystems. For successful market entry, vendors should focus on scalable, secure solutions with seamless cloud integration, while offering flexible pricing models to appeal to mid-sized enterprises.

LEWES, Del., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Data Catalog Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.61% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.72 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Data Catalog Market is witnessing robust growth due to surging demand for streamlined data discovery, metadata management, and self-service analytics across industries.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast - In-depth analysis of current value and future projections.

- In-depth analysis of current value and future projections. Segment Analysis - Detailed study across Component, Deployment Mode, and End-User.

- Detailed study across Component, Deployment Mode, and End-User. Regional Insights - Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more.

- Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more. Competitive Landscape - Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives.

- Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives. Technology Trends: Analyzes adoption of AI, ML, and automation in enhancing catalog functionalities.

Analyzes adoption of AI, ML, and automation in enhancing catalog functionalities. Regulatory Impact - Assessment of global and regional compliance frameworks.

- Assessment of global and regional compliance frameworks. Investment Opportunities: Identifies hot spots for M&A, product innovation, and emerging use cases.

Why This Report Matters:

This report offers strategic insights into the rapidly evolving Data Catalog Market, equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence on growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and competitive dynamics that directly impact data management investments.

Who You Should Read This Report:

CIOs & CTOs - For shaping enterprise data architecture and governance

- For shaping enterprise data architecture and governance Data Analysts & Scientists - To enhance data discovery and usability

- To enhance data discovery and usability IT Leaders - For integrating catalog solutions into cloud or hybrid infrastructure

- For integrating catalog solutions into cloud or hybrid infrastructure B2B Buyers & Consultants - Seeking in-depth vendor and segment evaluations

- Seeking in-depth vendor and segment evaluations Investors & Strategists - Exploring market entry and portfolio expansion opportunities

For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=26914

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Data Catalog Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~22.61% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2024 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value (USD Billion) REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED By Component

By Deployment Mode

By End-User REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Alation, Inc., Collibra NV, Informatica Inc., IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Alteryx, Inc., Datawatch Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request.

Global Data Catalog Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Data Volume and Complexity: The exponential proliferation of data produced by IoT devices, enterprise systems, customer interactions, and third-party platforms has resulted in heightened data complexity. Organizations are currently compelled to extract useful insights from extensive, sometimes siloed and unstructured datasets. Data catalog systems provide centralized metadata stores that facilitate data search, lineage tracking, and classification, enabling expedited access to reliable data and enhancing analytical productivity across departments.

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions: Organizations are progressively transitioning to cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid IT infrastructures to enhance scalability and minimize infrastructure expenses. This transfer frequently results in fragmented data environments, causing difficulties in data visibility and control. Data catalogs provide effortless connectivity across several cloud platforms, facilitating cohesive perspectives of dispersed data assets. This not only improves agility and decision-making but also enables firms to optimize cloud investments and facilitate real-time analytics.

Demand for Regulatory Compliance & Data Governance: The emergence of data privacy legislation like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA has necessitated that enterprises establish comprehensive data governance frameworks. Non-compliance may lead to significant monetary fines and harm to reputation. Data catalogs provide automated data classification, policy enforcement, and the production of audit trails, so enhancing compliance efficiency and reliability. Businesses are progressively using catalog solutions to mitigate legal risks, implement access restrictions, and ensure transparency in data utilization.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=26914

Market Restraint

High Implementation and Integration Costs: Implementing a comprehensive data catalog solution typically necessitates significant financial expenditure, encompassing software license, infrastructure enhancements, personnel training, and consultancy services. Moreover, incorporating new tools into legacy systems can be laborious and resource-demanding. For numerous mid-sized and budget-conscious organizations, substantial initial expenses and ambiguous return on investment may serve as impediments, postponing adoption despite the clear necessity for enhanced data management.

Data Silos and Legacy System Constraints: Numerous companies continue to function with antiquated or isolated systems that fail to accommodate contemporary metadata frameworks. The disjointed systems hinder the centralization and standardization of metadata, complicating the establishment of a singular source of truth. The efficacy of data catalog solutions is markedly diminished when integration is impracticable. This limitation impedes data democratization initiatives and constrains the complete attainment of analytical and operational advantages.

Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security: Although data catalogs enhance data accessibility, they also pose risks if stringent access controls and security measures are not established. Inadequate metadata disclosure may result in unauthorized access to sensitive or classified material. In sectors like finance and healthcare, where data sensitivity is paramount, apprehensions around security breaches and compliance infractions may impede adoption. Organizations must meticulously balance transparency with security, hence increasing implementation complexity.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Data Catalog Market owing to its early embrace of advanced analytics, significant presence of major IT firms, and rigorous legislative frameworks that promote data governance. Businesses in the U.S. and Canada are swiftly allocating resources to metadata management and cloud integration, hence increasing the demand for catalog solutions. The region's developed IT infrastructure and innovation-centric economy establish it as the leader in market expansion and technological progress.

Key Players

The "Global Data Catalog Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Alation, Inc., Collibra NV, Informatica Inc., IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC, Alteryx, Inc., Datawatch Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Data Catalog Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Component, Deployment Mode, End-User, and Geography.

Data Catalog Market, by Component: Solutions Services





Data Catalog Market, by Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based On-Premises





Data Catalog Market, by End-User: Healthcare Manufacturing





Data Catalog Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Database As A Service (DBaaS) Market Size By Type of Database Service (Relational Database, NoSQL Database), By Service Model (Fully Managed, Self-Service), By Industry Vertical (Financial Services, Healthcare), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Test Data Management Market Size By Component (Software/Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based and On-Premises), By Enterprise Level (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Application (Synthetic Test Data Generation, Data Masking), By End User (BFSI, IT & telecom, Retail & Agriculture), By Geography, And Forecast

Global AI And Machine Learning Operationalization Software Market Size By Application (Predictive Analytics, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Speech Recognition, Anomaly Detection), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), By Functionality (Model Deployment And Management, Data Preprocessing And Feature Engineering, Model Monitoring And Performance Evaluation, Integration With Existing Systems), By End-User (Healthcare, Finance, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Government, Media And Entertainment, Telecommunications, Energy And Utilities, Education), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Dense Wave Digital Multiplexing (DWDM) System Market Size By Product Type (Synchronous Optical Network Data (SONET), Internet Protocol (IP)), By Application (BFSI, It & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Master Data Management Solutions delivering accurate data across all organizational levels

Visualize Data Catalog Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-catalog-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-5-72-billion-by-2031--globally-at-22-61-cagr-verified-market-research-302459032.html