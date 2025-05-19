Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Dental Air Polishing and Ultrasonics Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

Market Growth Driven by Rising Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases, Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures, Increasing Dental Implant Procedures, and Technological Advancements in Dental Equipment

REDDING, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Dental Air Polishing and Ultrasonics Market by Product Type (Dental Air Polishing, Ultrasonic, Combination, Accessories & Consumables), Application, End User, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2035", the dental air polishing and ultrasonics market is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2035, up from an estimated $1.63 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of periodontal diseases, growing adoption of minimally invasive dental procedures, increasing dental implant procedures, and technological advancements in dental equipment.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The dental air polishing and ultrasonics market is experiencing significant growth due to the shift towards combination systems and focus on biocompatible polishing powders that are reshaping the industry. Enhanced ergonomics and user experience are gaining significant traction, while eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and integration with digital dentistry are further driving market growth, especially in developed markets with advanced dental care infrastructure.

Latest trends in the dental air polishing and ultrasonics market include development of portable and cost-effective devices driving innovation across multiple segments. The growing dental tourism industry and integration with digital dentistry are creating new revenue streams for solution providers, as organizations increasingly seek efficient alternatives to traditional dental care methods.

Growth Opportunities

The market presents substantial growth opportunities in the development of portable and cost-effective devices that are driving innovation across multiple segments. Another major opportunity lies in expanding dental care infrastructure in emerging markets, creating untapped regional segments for growth. Additionally, growing dental tourism and integration with digital dentistry are creating new revenue streams for solution providers, as organizations increasingly seek efficient alternatives to traditional dental care methods.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, high cost of advanced dental equipment and limited reimbursement for dental procedures present significant barriers to market expansion. Infection control concerns and lack of technical skills in developing regions complicate global deployment strategies, while stringent regulatory requirements and product standardization issues complicate platform integration. Additionally, the impact of economic downturns on dental equipment purchases presents significant obstacles, potentially slowing down market adoption in different regions across the globe.

Segment Insights

The global dental air polishing and ultrasonics market is segmented by product type (Dental Air Polishing Systems, Dental Ultrasonic Systems, Combination Systems, Accessories and Consumables), application (Periodontal Treatments, Prophylaxis and Preventive Care, Implant Maintenance, Endodontic Procedures, Restorative Procedures, Others), end user (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Dental Practices, Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Market by Product Type

The Dental Ultrasonic Systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall dental air polishing and ultrasonics market in 2025, due to its versatility and growing adoption in dental practices across the globe. The adoption of Dental Air Polishing Systems is increased particularly in regions with advanced dental infrastructure. However, the Combination Systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for multifunctional equipment, technological advancements, and the push for operational efficiency in busy dental practices.

Market by Application

The Periodontal Treatments segment is expected to dominate the overall dental air polishing and ultrasonics market in 2025, primarily due to the high prevalence of periodontal diseases globally. However, the Implant Maintenance segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, driven by increasing dental implant procedures, focus on implant longevity, and the need for specialized maintenance tools.

Market by End-User

The Dental Practices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall dental air polishing and ultrasonics market in 2025, due to the high number of private dental practices globally and increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies. However, the Dental Academic and Research Institutes segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing focus on dental research, training of dental professionals, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies for educational purposes.

Geographic Market Insights

In 2025, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the overall dental air polishing and ultrasonics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth is primarily driven by expanding dental care facilities, increasing dental tourism, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and the advantages dental air polishing and ultrasonics offer in minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and healthcare expenditures in countries like China and India are contributing significantly to market expansion in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The global dental air polishing and ultrasonics market features a diverse competitive landscape with established dental equipment manufacturers, dental technology specialists, oral healthcare solution providers, and innovative dental startups pursuing varied approaches to dental air polishing and ultrasonics implementation.

The broader solution provider landscape is categorized into industry leaders, market differentiators, vanguards, and contemporary stalwarts, with each group employing distinctive strategies to maintain competitive advantage. Leading providers are focusing on integrated solutions that combine advanced technology with broader dental care services while addressing region-specific healthcare challenges.

Key players operating in the global dental air polishing and ultrasonics market include EMS (Electro Medical Systems), Dentsply Sirona, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Cantel Medical/Steris), NSK Ltd., ACTEON Group, W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH, Kavo Dental GmbH, Mectron S.p.A., Ultradent Products, Inc., LM-Dental (Planmeca Group), COLTENE Group, J. Morita Corp., Parkell, Inc., Vista Dental Products, Brasseler USA (Komet), Premier Dental Products Company, Dürr Dental SE, and Young Innovations, Inc. among others.

