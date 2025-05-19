Ray C. Anderson Foundation: How To Make Your Event More Sustainable

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / An Online Toolkit from Drawdown Georgia

Ready to go green at your next event? Drawdown Georgia's free toolkit, "How to Make Your Event More Sustainable in Georgia," provides everything you need to get started-from venue selection checklists to questions for caterers, from waste management strategies to recommendations for local sustainable vendors.

Check out the toolkit today and join Georgia's community of forward-thinking event professionals creating gatherings that not only bring people together but also protect our shared environment. Together, we're bringing climate solutions home--one event at a time.



