OuterBox: BAGCEIT Shines in Celebrity Gift Bags Celebrating the 2025 American Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / BAGCEIT®, a brand that is revolutionizing purse and handbag accessories, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in renowned celebrity marketing agency Distinctive Assets' "celebration of music" gift bags honoring 2025 American Music Awards (AMA) nominees and musical icons. Top music artists and A-list personalities will receive a BAGCEIT® signature purse holder as part of their curated goodies, because even celebrities need somewhere to portably seat their bags.

BAGCEIT® Selected to be Included in Exclusive Celebrity Gift Bags for the 2025 AMAs

The selected products, which include the BAGCEIT® Gold Purse Holder , Silver Purse Holder , and Black Purse Holder , combine a sleek design with practical elegance and functionality. From cafés and restaurants to offices and airports, BAGCEIT® is suitable for a variety of settings. It works seamlessly on tabletops, desks, floors, or any flat surface. BAGCEIT® is designed to keep bags of all types off the floor and unsanitary surfaces.

The 2025 AMAs are expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide, and this partnership with Distinctive Assets places BAGCEIT® directly into the spotlight. In a world where accessories and impressions matter, BAGCEIT® has become a must-have item for fashion lovers, busy professionals, and now, music legends.

"The purpose of BAGCEIT® is to keep one's bag from touching the floor or unsanitary surfaces. It's the simple, elegant, portable solution for bag protection!"

-Nupur Parekh Flynn, Founder, BAGCEIT®

Inclusion in these gift bags offers BAGCEIT® a coveted spot among celebrities, stylists, and influencers, helping to spread the word of these beneficial purse holders. Past recipients of Distinctive Assets' swag bags have included award-winning artists and trendsetters, making this partnership a significant milestone in BAGCEIT®'s growing influence within the luxury accessory space.

The 2025 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

ABOUT BAGCEIT®: Founded to blend function with style, BAGCEIT® is a woman-owned lifestyle brand that crafts premium purse holders that let fashion lovers protect their bags from unsanitary surfaces. Compact, portable, and endlessly giftable, BAGCEIT® is the handbag's new best friend.

These gift bags are not affiliated in any way with the American Music Awards, CBS or Dick Clark Productions. This is an independent promotion conducted by Distinctive Assets.

