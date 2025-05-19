Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 16:14 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OuterBox: BAGCEIT Shines in Celebrity Gift Bags Celebrating the 2025 American Music Awards

Finanznachrichten News

BAGCEIT® Selected to be in Exclusive Celebrity Gift Bags for the 2025 AMAs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / BAGCEIT®, a brand that is revolutionizing purse and handbag accessories, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in renowned celebrity marketing agency Distinctive Assets' "celebration of music" gift bags honoring 2025 American Music Awards (AMA) nominees and musical icons. Top music artists and A-list personalities will receive a BAGCEIT® signature purse holder as part of their curated goodies, because even celebrities need somewhere to portably seat their bags.

BAGCEIT® Shining on the Red Carpet

BAGCEIT® Shining on the Red Carpet
BAGCEIT® Selected to be Included in Exclusive Celebrity Gift Bags for the 2025 AMAs

The selected products, which include the BAGCEIT® Gold Purse Holder,Silver Purse Holder, and Black Purse Holder, combine a sleek design with practical elegance and functionality. From cafés and restaurants to offices and airports, BAGCEIT® is suitable for a variety of settings. It works seamlessly on tabletops, desks, floors, or any flat surface. BAGCEIT® is designed to keep bags of all types off the floor and unsanitary surfaces.

The 2025 AMAs are expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide, and this partnership with Distinctive Assets places BAGCEIT® directly into the spotlight. In a world where accessories and impressions matter, BAGCEIT® has become a must-have item for fashion lovers, busy professionals, and now, music legends.

"The purpose of BAGCEIT® is to keep one's bag from touching the floor or unsanitary surfaces. It's the simple, elegant, portable solution for bag protection!"

-Nupur Parekh Flynn, Founder, BAGCEIT®

Inclusion in these gift bags offers BAGCEIT® a coveted spot among celebrities, stylists, and influencers, helping to spread the word of these beneficial purse holders. Past recipients of Distinctive Assets' swag bags have included award-winning artists and trendsetters, making this partnership a significant milestone in BAGCEIT®'s growing influence within the luxury accessory space.

The 2025 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

ABOUT BAGCEIT®: Founded to blend function with style, BAGCEIT® is a woman-owned lifestyle brand that crafts premium purse holders that let fashion lovers protect their bags from unsanitary surfaces. Compact, portable, and endlessly giftable, BAGCEIT® is the handbag's new best friend.

These gift bags are not affiliated in any way with the American Music Awards, CBS or Dick Clark Productions. This is an independent promotion conducted by Distinctive Assets.

For all media inquiries, please contact Nupur Parekh Flynn at info@bagceit.com.

Contact Information:

Nupur Parekh Flynn
Founder, BAGCEIT®
info@bagceit.com

.

SOURCE: OuterBox



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bagceitr-shines-in-celebrity-gift-bags-celebrating-the-2025-amer-1028624

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.