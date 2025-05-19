CrossTx Inc. Selected by EverCare Mobile Health to Power Care Management Platform for Long-Term Mental Health Innovation Across Idaho

CrossTx Inc., a national leader in Medicare care management solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EverCare Mobile Health, Idaho's fast-growing mobile mental healthcare provider serving long-term care facilities across the region.

BOISE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Following an extensive evaluation process, EverCare has selected the CrossTx platform to power its entire suite of care management service lines -- including Principal Care Management (PCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), and Collaborative Care Management (CoCM)-- with additional support for clients through the Community Health Integration (CHI) and Principal Illness Navigation (PIN) programs.

This collaboration marks a major milestone for both companies as they scale patient-centered care in long-term care environments, combining CrossTx's robust, CMS-aligned platform with EverCare's deeply compassionate, evidence-based mental health services.

"This partnership empowers EverCare to utilize a model that encompasses their holistic, individualized approach to care without compromising the empathy and clinical rigor that ensures compliance, compassionate coordination, and ultimately drives better outcomes." said Chandra Donnell, VP of Client Success at CrossTx.While Cody Haas, founder and president of EverCare declared "EverCare already delivers exceptional mental healthcare in our facility. But, with the CrossTx platform behind the scenes, we are poised to scale even further with precision and impact." Haas emphasized "A key deciding factor for us was not only the platform but also the deep domain expertise in each unique Medicare service line."

EverCare Mobile Health partners directly with long-term care facilities to deliver individualized mental health support, including medication management, counseling, cognitive testing, case management, and peer support-all through a collaborative, telehealth-enhanced model that eases caregiver burden and improves resident quality of life.

"CrossTx gives us the engine we need to scale with integrity," explained Cody Haas. While CEO and founder Chad Nybo pointed out "we continue to extend and enhance the platform to maintain quality and compliance across locations while meeting all evolving CMS care management requirements-this allows our partners like EverCare to focus on what matters most: the mental health of their patients."

By deploying the CrossTx platform, EverCare gains access to cutting-edge CMS compliant workflows, patient engagement and Medicare billing and tracking, and seamless coordination capabilities purpose-built for Medicare care models. Together, CrossTx and EverCare Mobile Health are setting a new standard for behavioral health care in long-term care settings-one built on collaboration, compliance, and compassion.

For partnership inquiries or to learn more, visit www.crosstx.com or www.evercaremobile.com.

About CrossTx Inc.

CrossTx is a Bozeman-based leader in CMS-compliant care management technologies, and highly qualified, trained staffing solutions for Chronic Care Management, Principal Care Management, Behavioral Health Integration, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Complex Care. CrossTx supports providers nationwide in delivering coordinated, high-quality care to Medicare beneficiaries. In addition to a national network of care management focused nurses and medical assistants, CrossTx also manages the Hyalite Care Academy, the first nationwide CCM online credentialed online course program.

About EverCare Mobile Health

EverCare Mobile is transforming mental healthcare in long-term care facilities across Idaho. By embedding care teams into long-term care communities and leveraging telehealth technology, EverCare delivers diagnosis, treatment, and continuity of care to improve mental health outcomes while easing the burden on caregivers and families.

