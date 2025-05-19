Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 16:38 Uhr
GreenMoney Journal: Investing in the Earth: Natural, Organic and Regenerative Food and Ag Surges in Popularity

Finanznachrichten News

Sales continue to grow, now at $325 Billion annually

by Steve Hoffman of Compass Natural Marketing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / The market for organic food and agriculture has grown significantly since the National Organic Program was first established in 2001, placing the USDA Certified Organic seal on products that qualify for this distinction. Today, it's a $70-billion market that's been growing an average of 8% per year. And while it may be maturing, younger consumers, including new parents and their babies, are eating it up. And now, in the post-pandemic era, investors are once again paying attention to the potential of organic and regenerative products and brands that take into account health and the environment, and how the way we produce our food and consumer products affects climate change.

A survey released recently by the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the industry's leading trade group, found that organic's benefits to personal health and nutrition are resonating deeply with Millennials and Gen Zer's, making them the most committed organic consumers of any generation. Also, a February 2025 study by the Acosta Group, one of the nation's top natural and organic products sales firms, reflected that 75% of all shoppers purchased at least one natural or organic product in the six months prior to the survey, with 59% responding that they think it's important that their groceries and/or household products are natural and organic because they "are better for them" and "they tend to have fewer synthetic chemicals and additives."

Natural and Organic Industry is a Force. Overall, the natural and organic products industry combined has more than tripled in size since 2007, growing from $97 billion in sales in 2007 to over $325 billion in 2024, according to data compiled by New Hope Network, SPINS (a division of Nielsen), Whipstitch Capital and others.

Read more investment insights in Steve's article and watch a Video from the 2025 Expo West here- https://greenmoney.com/investing-in-the-earth-natural-organic-and-regenerative-food-and-ag-surges-in-popularity

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/investing-in-the-earth-natural-organic-and-regenerative-food-and-ag-surges-in-1029232

