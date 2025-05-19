vTv Therapeutics Inc.: vTv Therapeutics Appoints Michael Tung, M.D., MBA, to Chief Financial Officer as Company Reinitiates Phase 3 Trial of Oral T1D Adjunctive Therapy to Insulin

HIGH POINT, N.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Michael Tung, M.D., MBA as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Tung joins the Company with 20 years of diversified finance, corporate strategy, investor relations, and business development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. This executive appointment comes at an important time for the Company, which recently reinitiated screening in its CATT1 Phase 3 trial for cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D).

"Michael is an experienced financial executive who will be instrumental in shaping our strategy and brings robust capital markets expertise, established relationships within the financial community, and a deep understanding of the industry landscape to vTv," said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. "We are excited to welcome him to the executive team at this critical inflection point for vTv as we further advance our cadisegliatin program."

"I am honored to join the vTv Therapeutics team at this stage in its evolution as the Company reinitiates its CATT1 Phase 3 trial and continues its work to benefit patients with type one diabetes." Dr. Tung added, "I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance shareholder value while leveraging my financial experience to help the Company achieve its development goals and execute its strategic vision."

Michael brings more than 20 years of financial management, investment experience, and strategic leadership for both private and public companies in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining vTv Therapeutics, Dr. Tung most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of AdvanCell Pty Limited. He also held senior level positions in corporate strategy and investor relations at FibroGen Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics. Earlier in his career, he led the portfolio construction and risk management of healthcare-dedicated funds as a Portfolio Manager at multiple firms. Dr. Tung earned B.A. and B.S. degrees in economics and biology, respectively, from The George Washington University, and a combined M.D./M.B.A. degree from Tufts University School of Medicine. He is a licensed physician in the states of Massachusetts and New York.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules into different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage.

Cadisegliatin is under investigation and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties.

