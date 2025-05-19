Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark to Transfer U.S. Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Ticker symbol to remain "KMB"

DALLAS, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB), a global leader in the consumer staples industry, announced today that it will voluntarily transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). Kimberly-Clark expects that its common stock will cease trading on the NYSE at market close on Thursday, May 29, 2025, and will commence trading on Nasdaq on Friday, May 30, 2025.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this news release concerning the transfer of Kimberly-Clark's principal stock listing constitute forward-looking statements and are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Kimberly-Clark. In addition, many factors outside our control, including risks related to any delays in the timing for implementing the transfer, potential market disruptions with respect to the trading of our common stock and potential impacts on our business or operations as we implement the transfer, could have a material adverse effect on Kimberly-Clark and on the trading price of our common stock.

There can be no assurance that these future events will occur as anticipated or Kimberly-Clark's outcomes will be as expected. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update them. For a description of other factors that could cause Kimberly-Clark's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

[KMB-B] [KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/5304584/Kimberly_Clark_v1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation