MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the EVA Films Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest EVA Films Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Satinal SpA, Fuyin Group, Dr. Hans Werner Chemikalien, Lucent CleanEnergy, Huizhou Baojun Material Technology Co., Ltd., RICH BIG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD, E&N FILM TECH CO., LTD., Zonpak New Materials Co., Ltd., and Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH among the top companies actively shaping the future of EVA Films Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the EVA Films Startups/SMEs:

Satinal SpA, established in 2001 and headquartered in Erba, Como, Italy, is a dynamic global leader in the glass industry, recognized for its multi-brand strategy and commitment to innovation. The company has announced plans to open a new manufacturing plant in 2025 the Apulia region of Italy. It is dedicated to expanding production of STRATO EVA encapsulants for the solar panel industry, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy and advanced glass technologies.

is a modern high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of advanced glass materials, including transparent EVA films, colored EVA films, and smart films. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions for the global glass industry. Fuyin supplies smart glass, decorative art glass, and key building materials throughout the UAE, catering to over 30 glass factories across the GCC region. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in China. It supports its international operations through strategically located offices and warehouses in the UAE and California, enabling efficient and reliable global distribution. Dr. Hans Werner Chemikalien is a specialized manufacturer of high-performance encapsulation films for the solar industry, offering advanced materials such as ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polyolefin elastomer (POE), and expanded polyethylene (EPE). The company is dedicated to supporting the growing global demand for reliable solar energy solutions by delivering encapsulants that improve the efficiency and longevity of solar modules. To uphold the highest standards, Dr. Hans Werner Chemikalien performs comprehensive quality testing on all encapsulation films to ensure consistent performance and durability.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 16 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the EVA Films Companies - Startups/SMEs quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Type (Standard EVA films, Rapid-curing EVA films, Anti-pid EVA films, Ultra-transparent EVA films and other types), Production Method (Extrusion, casting, and blow molding) and Application (Solar panel encapsulation, Lamination, Heat seal, Printing, Thermo welding and other applications)

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting Blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management. We leverage a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90% of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that will replace existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines: TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To learn more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

