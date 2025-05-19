Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
19.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
Sinceri Senior Living Earns Great Place to Work Certification for 7th Consecutive Year

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Sinceri Senior Living is proud to announce it has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the seventh consecutive year. This recognition is awarded based on direct employee feedback, gathered through a third-party survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, a global authority on workplace culture, trust, and employee experience.

Sinceri Great Place To Work

Sinceri Great Place To Work

More than 2,000 employees across Sinceri's communities participated in the survey. Their responses highlighted a workplace rooted in pride, purpose, and belonging.

CEO, Chris Belford shared, "Receiving this certification for the seventh year in a row is a testament to the people-first culture we've worked hard to build. Our team members are the heart of Sinceri, and we're committed to creating an environment where they can thrive because when our people succeed, our residents do too."

This year's results revealed continued excellence in several key areas of the employee experience:

  • 81% of employees said they are proud to tell others they work at Sinceri

  • 88% agreed their work has special meaning - "this is not just a job"

  • 84% felt welcomed when they joined the company

As Sinceri looks ahead, the organization is actively investing in operational excellence and innovation. From new technology that enhances resident care to strategic growth initiatives and leadership development programs, Sinceri is focused on evolving every aspect of its operations to meet each resident's unique needs.

"Operational strength and award-winning culture go hand in hand," said Belford. "We're not only scaling our impact across the country, but also ensuring our communities are equipped to deliver the highest quality care and experience. Our sights are set on innovation, service, and setting a new standard in senior living."

With plans for continued expansion and a renewed focus on best-in-class resident outcomes, Sinceri is positioned for meaningful, mission-driven growth.

Sinceri Senior Living is a leading senior living management company that oversees services in 74 communities across 22 states, catering to approximately 5,330 seniors nationwide. Offering a continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care, Sinceri Senior Living has earned a stellar reputation for expertly managing senior living properties with personalized care and exceptional programming for residents and their families.

Contact Information

Madison Allen
Marketing and Communications Manager
madison.allen@sincerisl.com
5404710742

.

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sinceri-senior-living-earns-great-place-to-work-certification-for-7th-1029222

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
