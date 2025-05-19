Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 17:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Named Distribution Partner for ABITEC Ingredient Solutions Across North America

Finanznachrichten News

NORWALK, Conn., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredient distribution in North America, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with ABITEC, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of specialty lipids and surfactants, commonly used as solubilizers, emulsifiers, and lubricants. Under this agreement, LBBS will serve as one of ABITEC's Master Distribution Partners for their ingredient solutions across the Personal Care, Food & Nutrition, HI&I, and Industrial Specialties markets in the U.S.

LBB Specialties Logo

Through this partnership, LBB Specialties will distribute ABITEC's medium-chain triglycerides, mono- and diglycerides, fatty acids, fatty alcohols, and esters. These product lines enhance LBBS's ability to deliver a broader portfolio of specialty ingredients, providing our customers with technically driven solutions across key markets and industries.

"This partnership with ABITEC aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing premium service and innovative solutions to our customers. It not only enhances our portfolio with their high-quality ingredients but also reinforces our dedication to operating as a truly customer-centric organization. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to meet the evolving demands of the Personal Care, Food & Nutrition, HI&I, and Industrial Specialties markets. We believe that this strategic alliance will deliver significant value for both our customers and our partners, paving the way for long-term success and growth in North America," said Thomas Van Valkenburgh, President and CEO of LBB Specialties.

"ABITEC is proud to partner with LBB Specialties, whose extensive reach and industry expertise, supported by a technically skilled and customer-centric sales force, perfectly complement ABITEC's portfolio of high-quality, innovative ingredients. Together, we are positioned to deliver exceptional solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers, driving meaningful results and long-term success.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies as we enhance our distribution model through a trusted partnership that shares our focus on customer success, technical excellence, and market leadership," said Michael Mazur, Commercial Business Director, Nutritional Sciences and Specialty Chemistries Divisions of ABITEC.

For more information about ABITEC's ingredient solutions, please contact LBB Specialties today.

About LBB Specialties LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Ahmed Hanafy
media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537440/LBB_Specialties_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-named-distribution-partner-for-abitec-ingredient-solutions-across-north-america-302459139.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.