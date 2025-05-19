Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 17:22 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BTR New Material Group: BTR Unveils Breakthrough Solid-State Battery Solutions and Closed-Loop Recycling at CIBF2025

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 17th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2025), held from May 15 to 17 at the Shenzhen International Convention & Exhibition Center, BTR New Material Group showcased its latest advancements in battery technology, reinforcing its position as a global leader in lithium battery materials.

During the exhibition, BTR introduced its comprehensive solid-state and semi-solid battery solutions under the "BTR SAFE" series. For semi-solid cells, the lineup includes high-nickel cathode, polymer and oxide electrolyte, and silicon-based anode; for all-solid cells, it features ultra-high-nickel and lithium-rich manganese cathode, sulfide electrolyte, and lithium-carbon composite anodes. Notably, the high-nickel cathode designed for semi-solid batteries exhibited a 110-minute delay in its thermal runaway peak compared with conventional cathodes-providing critical additional time for emergency response. The silicon-based anode material achieves up to 2,300?mAh/g, a significant boost in energy density.

Complementing its product innovations, BTR unveiled its "Full-Chain Rebirth" closed-loop recycling solution for cathode and anode materials. For cathodes, the company introduced the S cathode material, produced without precursors, achieving zero wastewater discharge. On the anode side, BTR's "Flexible Newborn" technology facilitates the renewal of anode materials, highlighted by the debut of R graphite.

Through these solid-state and semi-solid battery solutions and its closed-loop recycling strategy, BTR demonstrated not only its strong innovation capabilities but also its commitment to sustainable development within the battery industry.

BTR's booth was meticulously designed to showcase its complete technological ecosystem and ESG focus. Key exhibit areas included solid-state battery materials, fast-charging anode solutions, integrated application demonstrations, and its closed-loop recycling processes-drawing widespread attention from industry professionals.

About CIBF

Organized by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, CIBF?2025 is one of the most influential global battery-industry events, featuring over 3,000 exhibitors and attracting more than 400,000 attendees.

About BTR
Established in August 2000 and listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange in October 2021 (stock code 835185·BJ), BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd. is a leader in renewable energy material R&D. Known for its continuous technological innovation, BTR offers advanced technologies and a comprehensive product portfolio, serving both international and domestic markets. Its core products include lithium-ion battery anodes, cathodes, and other advanced materials.

FOLLOW US:
Official website: https://www.btrchina.com/en/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/btrchina
X



BTR New Material Group Janice Jiang Email: pr@btrchina.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.