ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 17:26 Uhr
Foundation Software Earns Gold Recognition in 2025 Healthy Worksite Program

Finanznachrichten News

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, announced today that it has been awarded the Gold designation in the 2025 Healthy Worksite Recognition Program by the Health Benefits Coalition of Ohio (HBCO).

This prestigious recognition indicates that Foundation Software has implemented and maintained superior wellness programs that positively impact employee health outcomes, boost productivity and create a supportive workplace culture.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by HBCO," said Mike Ode, CEO at Foundation Software. "This award reflects our commitment to our team members' health and well-being. We firmly believe that investing in our employees' wellness not only improves their quality of life but also enhances our workplace culture and overall company performance."

The Healthy Worksite Recognition Program annually recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to employee well-being through comprehensive workplace health promotion and wellness initiatives. The program evaluates organizations on multiple criteria, including health program infrastructure, preventive care efforts, health education initiatives and creating supportive workplace environments.

Foundation Software plans to add to their wellness opportunities, which currently include programs like on-site fitness classes and nutritional counseling. Ode stated, "We will continue to expand and improve our health initiatives as part of our ongoing mission to be a leading employer of choice in Ohio and beyond."

For more information about the Healthy Worksite Recognition Program, please visit healthactioncouncil.org.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-earns-gold-recognition-in-2025-healthy-worksi-1027108

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
