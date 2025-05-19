Thunderpick World Championship Returns for 2025 with $1 Million Prize Pool - and a Commitment to 2026

VALLETTA, Malta, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick, the leading online esports betting platform, announced the return of the Thunderpick World Championship (TWC) for 2025, featuring a $1 million USD prize pool. Reinforcing its long-term vision for Counter-Strike esports, Thunderpick also confirmed its commitment to continue the championship in 2026 and beyond.

After the thrilling finale of the 2024 season-where The MongolZ triumphed over HEROIC in a 3-1 Grand Final-Thunderpick is once again raising the bar for Counter-Strike competition. TWC remains one of the largest independently sponsored CS2 tournaments globally, underscoring Thunderpick's ambition to grow and elevate the esports ecosystem.

TWC 2025 returns with Regional Series events in North America, South America and Europe, culminating in the Tier 1 LAN Final in Malta from October 15 to October 19, with $850,000 USD on the line.

This year's championship, presented by Hotspawn (Hotspawn.com), debuts a refreshed visual identity, featuring innovative production elements and viewer-first features, aiming to deliver an engaging and immersive experience for CS2 fans worldwide.

The full 2025 event schedule is as follows:

TWC EU1: April 28 - May 7, 2025





April 28 - May 7, 2025 TWC NA1: May 8 - May 16, 2025





May 8 - May 16, 2025 TWC SA1: June 27 - July 2, 2025





June 27 - July 2, 2025 TWC SA2: July 8 - July 13, 2025





July 8 - July 13, 2025 TWC NA2: July 24 - August 1, 2025





July 24 - August 1, 2025 TWC EU2: August 5 - August 14, 2025





August 5 - August 14, 2025 TWC Finals Closed Qualifier: September 9 - September 11, 2025





September 9 - September 11, 2025 TWC Finals Malta (LAN):October 15 - October 19, 2025

All matches are broadcast live on twitch.tv/thunderpicktv.

"As we head into our third year of the Thunderpick World Championship, our mission remains clear: to provide a world-class tournament experience for players and fans alike," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "With our 2025 plans underway and 2026 already in motion, we're proud to continue investing in the future of CS2."

In a strategic collaboration, Thunderpick partners with Hotspawn (Hotspawn.com) - the website built for esport and video game enthusiasts by those who share the same passion. With an unrivaled dedication to community, the two organizations are committed to delivering the engaging entertainment and fairplay that players and audiences both want and deserve.

Hotspawn Editor in Chief Sophie McCarthy said: "We're delighted to be partnering with the Thunderpick World Championship, an event that is fast becoming one of the most exciting in the Counter-Strike calendar. This partnership is a huge milestone for Hotspawn as we go all in on the biggest tournaments and we're excited to bring our community even closer to the action."

