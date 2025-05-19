The most important takeaway from Tinexta's Q125 results, which are typically a seasonally small part of full-year profits, is that management believes there are tangible signs of rebound by Cyber Security (CS) and Business Innovation (BI). These weighed on FY24 results and a recovery in both divisions, which management believes will accelerate through the year, is key to helping close the valuation gap to our discounted cash flow (DCF)-based valuation of €21 per share.

