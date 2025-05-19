Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners Establishes a New Partner Group in Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Emergency Care Partners (ECP), a leading national emergency medicine services group, announced today the recent establishment of a new group partnership with Eduardo Navarrete, MD., FACEP. Dr. Navarrete will lead Lake Emergency Partners (LEP) in serving the emergency department at INSIGHT Chicago Hospital.

LEP prioritizes a patient-first approach to support their emergency departments while leveraging the Emergency Care Partners' model, which combines local physician equity partnerships with a proprietary clinical analytics platform.

"We are excited to partner with ECP to provide emergency medical services to patients at INSIGHT Chicago Hospital. We are excited to leverage the support services and resources ECP provides while allowing us to maintain our personalized local group practice approach," said Dr. Navarrete, President of Lake Emergency Partners.

"Collaborating with Lake Emergency Partners has been a natural alignment, built on mutual principles and a strong dedication to high standards. Their dependable presence and clinical strength have played a key role in upholding Insight's commitment to patient care second to none. Time and time again, they've shown what it looks like to be a dependable and mission-driven emergency care team," shared Dr. Asim Saeed, Corporate Director of Physician Alignment.

ECP Chief Executive Officer Bill Yarbrough said, "We are very pleased to welcome LEP and their providers as a regional physician group practice of ECP. Their strong clinical leadership makes them an ideal addition to our national partnership of physician practices."

About Emergency Care Partners (ECP)

ECP is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in eight states, treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP provides a unique group model, highlighted by equity ownership through its physician partnership. ECP enables local groups to maintain their culture and clinical practice autonomy while benefiting from the organization's significant back-office infrastructure. Follow ECP on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and X .

