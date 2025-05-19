Germany installed 838. 5 MW of solar in April as the PV market sharply contracted in the first four months of 2024, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). Total installed capacity reached 104. 9 GW by the end of April. From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 838. 5 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 1,040 MW in April 2024 and 820. 2 MW in March. In the first four months of this year, newly installed PV capacity hit 4. 65 GW in Germany, from around 4. 98 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's ...

