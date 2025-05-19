Italy installed 1. 24 GW of new solar capacity in the first quarter, a 19% decline from the same period in 2024, according to renewables association Anie Rinnovabili. The slowdown highlights mounting headwinds in the country's PV market. From pv magazine Italy Italy reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 38. 5 GW at the end of March, according to new statistics released by Italian renewables association Anie Rinnovabili based on data from grid operator Terna. In the first quarter of the year, the Italian PV market saw the deployment of 1,244 MW of solar capacity, which compares to 1,527 ...

