The European Commission has published a call for private companies to invest in the Western Balkans. Financial backing could be made available for participating projects in areas including the development of renewable energy sources. The deadline for expressions of interest is May 21. The European Commission has launched a call for private businesses investing in the Western Balkan nations of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. The priority areas for the call are based on the strategic priorities of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and the Western ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...