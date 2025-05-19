Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/12/2025
FR0010307819
14 589
107,0231
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/13/2025
FR0010307819
14 630
107,5980
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/14/2025
FR0010307819
14 942
107,2128
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/15/2025
FR0010307819
14 866
107,1255
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
5/16/2025
FR0010307819
14 148
108,1355
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
73 175
107,4127
