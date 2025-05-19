Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 16:48 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPSO-G UAB: The EPSO-G group of companies announces the consolidated operating results for the first three months of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

EPSO-G group of energy transmission and exchange companies (company code 302826889, registered office address Laisves Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G announces the consolidated financial and performance results of the Group for the first three months of 2025.

The main financial indicators for the first three months of 2025:

Main financial indicatorsJanuary-March 2025January-March 2023Change, %
Revenue, million EUR136,1140,4-3,0
EBITDA, million EUR-16,038,3n/a
Net profit (loss), million EUR-22,323,5n/a
Investments, million EUR44,039,212,2
ROE (of the (last 12 months), %2,620,9-
Net debt, million EUR-33,460,4-
Adjusted* EBITDA, million EUR21,420,63,8
Adjusted* net profit, million EUR9,18,65,8
Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), %12,38,7-

*Recalculation of regulated income, cost and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). In calculating the adjusted indicators, adjustment of income due to previous periods is assessed. By decision of NERC, such adjustment has already been approved by determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period, and deviation from the approved (regulated) NERC and actual profitability of the reporting period is assessed. This deviation will be assessed when NERC will set transmission prices for the upcoming period.

The EPSO-G group consists of the management company EPSO-G and six directly owned subsidiaries - Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Enclosed: interim management report of EPSO-G group for first three months of 2025 (management, consolidated and the Company's financial statements) and press release.

More information
Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication Partner
Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.