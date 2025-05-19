London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Resourcing Tomorrow, where the world's mining and energy leaders meet, has been named a finalist for Best Development of an Existing Event at the prestigious Conference & Event Awards 2025.

Organised by Beacon Events, the nomination celebrates the event's remarkable growth, innovation, and increasing global influence.

Held annually in London, Resourcing Tomorrow connects governments, investors, innovators, and industry leaders to explore the future of mining and its critical role in energy, technology, finance, and sustainability. The 2024 edition marked a major milestone, with a 12% increase in attendance, over 2,000 pre-arranged meetings, and participation from 42 governments, double the previous year.

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for such a respected industry award," said Anita Richards, Chief Operating Officer at Beacon Events. "This recognition reflects the tireless work of our team, the strength of our global partnerships, and the momentum behind mining's role in delivering a sustainable future. We're proud that Beacon Events continues to deliver events that evolve in line with the needs of the industry."

The event also made headlines with several firsts, including the launch of the Women In Mining UK (WIM UK) Mining Lounge, supported by Ernst & Young (EY), and the NextGen Networking Initiative, which brought together over 150 students from 26 universities, with support from BHP Xplor.

"This is a huge moment, not just for Resourcing Tomorrow, but for the mining industry as a whole. To see a mining event recognised in this way highlights the remarkable progress the industry has made in innovation, sustainability, and inclusion," said Nick Rastall, Portfolio Director of Resourcing Tomorrow. "This recognition is a real testament to the hard work and transformation within the sector. We're honoured to be part of this journey, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to London this December to celebrate the strides we've made and continue driving positive change together."

Resourcing Tomorrow returns to London from 2-4 December 2025 at the Business Design Centre.

To register your interest, become a sponsor, or explore how to get involved, visit www.resourcingtomorrow.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252593

SOURCE: Resourcing Tomorrow