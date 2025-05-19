ROUGIER: Taranis withdraws from plans to acquire minority stake in Rougier Afrique International

Press release Paris, May 19, 2025 - 6pm

Taranis withdraws from plans to acquire minority stake in Rougier Afrique International

Rougier SA, a leading player in responsible African timber, acknowledges the termination of the agreements entered into between Taranis, the investment and asset management company of the Perenco group, and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations of the Republic of Gabon, relating to the acquisition of the latter's minority stake in Rougier Afrique International[1].

Taranis, which had entered into negotiations since 2022, informed the parties of its decision to withdraw from the transaction, considering that the conditions were no longer met within a timeframe already extended by several months. This decision follows the non-fulfilment, within the agreed deadline, of a suspensive clause set out in the agreements between the parties.

Rougier SA remains fully committed to the implementation of its forestry, industrial, commercial and environmental strategy, focused on developing its business and stabilizing its profitability. The non-completion of the transaction does not affect the robustness of Rougier SA's business model.

About ROUGIER

Founded in 1923, ROUGIER is a leader in responsible African timber. With operations in Central Africa (Gabon and the Republic of Congo), it is involved in the management of 100% responsible natural forests certified by independent international labels, in industrial processing and in international trade.

ISIN: FR0000037640 - ALRGR

www.rougier.fr

Contact

Cyril Combe

rougier@actus.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36

[1] Subsidiary controlled at 65% by Rougier S.A. and fully consolidated.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWptYsmYl2vJnmtskpWaa5RqZmZjl2CamZbLxWFqlJmWmZtnmmqTnJ2YZnJinG5u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91798-cp_rupture-negociation-entre-taranis-et-cdc-gavon-ve.pdf