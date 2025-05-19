Anzeige


WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO ASIA DRAGON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 18:30 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 19 May 2025, it repurchased 45,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 339p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,266,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 13,266,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 204,353,151.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

19 May 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
