Cascale: Tariffs Impending, Vietnam-Based Apparel Manufacturers Speak Out

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS; HONG KONG; OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / At the recent Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City, over 600 manufacturers, leading brands, service providers, and supply chain partners - Cascale members and non-members alike - convened to address urgent challenges and opportunities in the consumer goods value chain. Topics spanned industry decarbonization, trade shifts, regulatory changes, facility improvements, responsible contracting, worker rights, and more. Discussions were especially critical for Vietnam-based apparel manufacturers, who may face impacts of higher U.S. tariffs when a 90-day pause on proposed 46-percent tariffs ends on July 8. A dedicated Vietnamese stage spotlighted local expertise and leadership, and the entire program was delivered bilingually to ensure full participation from Vietnamese stakeholders.

Colin Browne, Cascale CEO, opened the event by challenging brands and suppliers to work together to set Science-Based Targets (SBTs) for decarbonization. "Setting an SBT without close consultation with one's supply chain is unacceptable and irresponsible given the near-term deadline of 2030," he said. "But with the right actionable data and mutual support, there is hope."

Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS, a Cascale association partner), delivered the opening keynote address. "None of us can go alone - collaboration is the only way," he said. "When brands, manufacturers, organizations and governments come together and share responsibility, any goal can be achieved."

During the session "Navigating Global Policy: Impact on Sourcing Countries & Strategies," Andrew Martin, Cascale executive vice president, said: "In EMEA and the Americas, manufacturers are navigating an evolving maze of often conflicting regulations. Yet in the Asia-Pacific region, regulation is fast becoming strategy - as we are increasingly seeing many countries stepping up with more progressive policies. To support this, Cascale advocates for clear, consistent guidance that manufacturers can actually use. We're actively engaging across all three regions to push for global and regional frameworks that are practical, aligned, and grounded in manufacturers' realities. The Cascale Forum in Ho Chi Minh City reminds us that while policy can shift and stall, manufacturers have a great opportunity to lead. Our ongoing mandate is to ensure that this progress isn't slowed by uncertainty - but accelerated through collaboration." With Worldly, Cascale recently released a new report, "Navigating Regulation and Building Resilience: Key Trends in Corporate Supply Chain Responsibility for APAC in 2025," available in both Vietnamese and Chinese.

Vietnam-based manufacturers spoke up at the Cascale Better Buying: Creating Shared Value for Buyers & Suppliers to Drive Decent Work for All session, reporting fears that global brand customers will pressure them to shoulder the costs of tariff impacts. They also urged prioritization of worker protections in high-risk countries like Vietnam, where apparel production employs three million people. "Manufacturers are clear: Global brands should not use tariffs as an excuse to roll back on their responsible business commitments," said Lindsay Wright, director of communications and strategic partnerships, Better Buying, Cascale. "If they do, the consumer goods industry will have to pick up the pieces later."

Leonie Vaas, general manager - sustainability at Hirdaramani Apparel presented a case study during the session "From Factory Floor to Global Impact: How Manufacturers are Leading the Way." With a manufacturing footprint that includes over 30 facilities across Asia and Africa - including Vietnam - Hirdaramani embeds ESG practices into operations across regions. "At Hirdaramani, our Future First Sustainability Roadmap is built on the belief that manufacturers can be powerful catalysts for real change," she said. "By embedding sustainability into every part of our operations, from energy and water to employee well-being and community empowerment, we are not just meeting global standards - we are helping shape them. Aligned with global agendas such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), our Future First Roadmap is scalable across markets, collaborative, and impact-driven, enabling us to work closely with our partners. As an apparel manufacturer, we know that what we do matters, and delivering progress starts with taking responsibility."

Matthew Guenther, vice president of corporate sustainability at TAL Apparel Ltd, which manufactures in Ethiopia, Thailand, and Vietnam, contributed to the session "Vietnam's DPPA: Powering Decarbonization Opportunities" by sharing TAL's perspective on the importance of renewable energy access for manufacturers. "Renewable electricity is a key intervention on our decarbonization roadmap," he said. "Rooftop solar will only provide 20-25 percent of our renewable electricity needs. Access to offsite renewable electricity projects, such as that offered through Vietnam's DPPA, would be a big unlock for our company to achieve our net-zero target."

Adele Stafford, chief growth officer at Worldly, the leading platform for sustainability data and analytics in consumer goods supply chains, led the Worldly Product Roadmap - Data to Action session. As the Higg Index tools are owned and developed by Cascale and exclusively available on Worldly, the two organizations are tightly integrated, Stafford shared. "Cascale drives industry alignment and standards, while Worldly operationalizes those standards with scalable, dynamic technology,"she said. "Our shared mission is driving positive impact across the largest engaged supply chain network in the industry." Stafford also reported growing momentum on the platform: Over 20,000 Higg Facility Environmental Modules (FEMs) have already been completed in 2025, with each supplier sharing data with an average of four brands, improving efficiency.

Presented by Lead Partner Worldly, the Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City agenda was shaped by leaders from the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), Crystal International, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Hirdaramani Group, New Balance, Puma Group, and VITAS, who served on the event's program advisory council. More information about programming, speakers, and sponsors can be found on the Cascale Forum: Ho Chi Minh City webpage.

Next up? The Cascale Annual Meeting 2025, taking place September 15-17 in Hong Kong. Visit the Cascale Annual Meeting 2025 webpage for more information and sponsorship opportunities.

