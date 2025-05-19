Metallicus: Directions Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Metallicus, a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions, today announced Directions Credit Union's participation in its Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program. This announcement confirms Directions Credit Union's recognition of blockchain technology as a catalyst for enhancing traditional finance and their commitment to leveraging Metallicus' expertise to elevate their technological capabilities.

"Directions Credit Union's enrollment in our Banking Innovation Program is a key step in incubating blockchain and banking solutions alongside an expanding network of credit unions, CUSO's and fintechs."expressed Frank Mazza , Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "As institutions advance through the program and deploy use cases, they connect to The Digital Banking Network, reducing transaction costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing greater services for their members."

Jonathan Pollock, Chief Risk Officer at Directions Credit Union, added,"We are thrilled to join the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and secure financial solutions for our members. By leveraging blockchain technology, we aim to enhance our operational efficiency and offer cutting-edge services that meet the evolving needs of our consumers."

Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program helps institutions implement customized blockchain solutions that adhere to regulatory standards like BSA Compliance while addressing their specific operational demands. By focusing on use cases such as Stablecoins, Cryptocurrency, Digital Identity, SSO, Private Subnets, and Tokenization of Assets, the program provides the necessary tools and resources to increase profitability, lower costs, mitigate risks, and improve services for their members.

The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), Metallicus's open-source blockchain banking protocol, allows credit unions and banks to deploy private subnets while maintaining bridgeless interoperability with other institutions on the network. This facilitates instant global payments, digital identity management, and access to decentralized finance products, enabling financial institutions to enhance their member services seamlessly.

Financial institutions interested in participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com .

About Metallicus:

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our CUSO division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services.

About Directions Credit Union:

Directions Credit Union has been a cornerstone of our community since 1953, dedicated to building financially strong communities through genuine partnerships and financial compassion. With 21 branches across Toledo, Central Ohio and Southeast Michigan we serve our 100,000 members, offering consumer-friendly products and services that empower secure saving and spending.

Membership is open to individuals and businesses in various counties in Ohio and Michigan, including Wood, Fulton, Lucas, Huron, Ashland, Richland, Wayne, Know, Tuscarawas, Crawford, Erie, Lorain, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties in Ohio and Lenawee and Monroe Counties in Michigan.

