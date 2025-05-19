Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
19.05.2025 19:14 Uhr
Jane Lynch Stars in New Public Service Announcement for Direct Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Direct Relief is pleased to debut a new public service announcement featuring Emmy Award-winning actress, comedian, and long-time supporter Jane Lynch.

In the PSA, Lynch lends her signature voice and presence to spotlight Direct Relief's mission: improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty, disaster, and emergency situations.

"Every day across the United States and around the world, Direct Relief is making an enormous difference," Lynch said. "If someone needs help, Direct Relief helps - no politics, no red tape."

Her involvement underscores the urgent need to support frontline health efforts across the globe.

A passionate advocate for humanitarian causes, Lynch has supported Direct Relief for years, helping raise awareness of the organization's global impact. That impact is significant-in the past year alone, Direct Relief delivered more than $1.8 billion in medical aid to health facilities in over 90 countries and all 50 U.S. states, including:

• More than 330 million defined daily doses of essential medications
• Support for over 2,600 healthcare facilities and frontline organizations
• Rapid response efforts in the wake of hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, and global conflicts

"We're incredibly grateful to Jane for using her platform to amplify this message," said Amy Weaver, Chief Executive Officer. "Her voice helps shine a spotlight on the lifesaving work that happens every day-work that wouldn't be possible without the support of donors and partners around the world."

The PSA will run across digital platforms and select broadcast outlets starting this week.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Direct Relief on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Direct Relief
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/direct-relief
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Direct Relief



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jane-lynch-stars-in-new-public-service-announcement-for-direct-r-1029515

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
