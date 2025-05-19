Regulatory News:

Titan S.A. (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that following the receipt of all customary regulatory approvals, the transaction regarding the divestment of its 75% share in Adocim Cimento Beton Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., as initially announced on 19 February 2025, has now been finalized. The Group will continue to operate cement grinding and supplementary cementitious assets in other parts of Türkiye.

This divestment forms part of TITAN's Group broader strategy to strengthen its portfolio.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs over 5,700 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

