Banff Sunshine Village: The Coolest Party in the Canadian Rockies, Slush Cup Monday, May 19th, 2025!

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / For nearly a century, Banff Sunshine Village has celebrated the end of the ski season with a "water ski, or pond skim." The resort is credited to being the North American birthplace for pond skimming. It's believed the tradition was started by two friends, Cyril Paris and Peter White, back in 1928. The two were enjoying a spring ski, when they came upon the resorts infamous run, 'waterfall.' One supposedly dared the other to ski the water run and the rest is now history. Legend has it, the first pond skimmer on record at Sunshine Village dates back to 1928.

At Banff Sunshine, what started as a friendly dare, has morphed and grown from a campy staff event, to a three-day festival that builds up to the Rockies coolest party, Slush Cup. This year's Slush Cup is happening Monday, May 19th at Banff Sunshine.

"You know, winter is who we are. As the snow melts, we want to throw a proper goodbye party for our favorite season-winter," says Ralph Scurfield, CEO of Banff Sunshine Village. "Our goal is to each year throw a bigger and better Slush Cup party."

This year marks the resort's 95thSlush Cup (it would be 97, but COVID happened.) For the 95thSlush Cup, the Canadian Resort has invited the University of Calgary Artistic Swim Team to perform the first splash of the event. Following the synchronized swimmers performance, the first contestant will attempt to hit the Slush Cup jump and skim across the 110 ft pool of snow cold melt water. Last year, 100 competitors competed for the crown of Mr. & Ms. Slush Cup.

"If you love winter fun as much as we do, this is your invite to join us on for a fun-filled weekend at Banff Sunshine," Says Scurfield.

The resort is encouraging guests to embrace the theme, Disco Snow Angel. For participants daring enough to attempt the legendary Slush Cup, the resort encourages all guest to arrive at the Village Sprung Tent early, as registration opens at 8 AM on May 19th, 2025.

For guests hoping to partake in the festivities, access to the Slush Cup festivities is FREE with a Sunshine Season Pass, Spring Pass, lift ticket or sightseeing ticket.

About Banff Sunshine:?Banff Sunshine Village is home of Canada's Best Snow, Canada's Hottest Lifts, Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel Sunshine Mountain Lodge, and Canada's Best Spring Skiing. The resort is famous for its extra-long ski and snowboard season which spans from early November until late May. Located just 90 minutes west of Calgary's International Airport, and 15 minutes west of the town of Banff, Banff Sunshine Village is wide-open for skiing and snowboarding until May 19th, 2025.

For more information about Slush Cup Long Weekend, contact Kendra Scurfield at media@skibanff.com.

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-coolest-party-in-the-canadian-rockies-slush-cup-monday-may-19t-1029066