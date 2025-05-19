Joint statement between the government of Mongolia and Orano

On the occasion of the working visit to France by the Mongolian government delegation from May 14 to 16, H.E. Nyam-Osor Uchral, Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Mongolia, and Mr. Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer of Orano group, reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the two parties, built over 25 years of constructive cooperation.

The parties welcomed the progress made since the signing of the investment agreement on January 17, 2025, which laid the foundation for the development of the Zuuvch-Ovoo uranium project in Mongolia. They underscored their shared commitment to advancing the project in line with international best practices, with particular emphasis on radiation safety, environmental protection, operational security, and meaningful community engagement.

Recognizing the importance of transparency, scientific integrity, and stakeholder trust, and in line with the best international practices, the parties announced the establishment of a Stakeholders' Council comprising representatives from civil society, non-governmental organizations, scientific experts, and local communities. This Council will serve as a consultative and informative mechanism to ensure inclusive dialogue and reinforce public confidence, regarding environmental and radiological safety.

In addition to this measure, the government of Mongolia has decided to establish a state-of-the-art, internationally accredited radiological laboratory. Orano welcomes this initiative and expresses its willingness to support it: this independent facility will provide reliable and transparent data on radiation levels and environmental impact.

Mr. Xavier Saint Martin Tillet, Senior Executive Vice President of Orano's Mining Business Unit, stated: "Orano is guided by the conviction that sustainability is only achievable through responsible mining practices. Our operations align with international frameworks, including those of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), of which Orano has been a member since 2011. Our procedures are regularly audited by independent third parties. We are committed to working closely with Mongolian academic institutions to foster innovation in the exploration and processing of uranium. Orano is pleased to collaborate with Mongolian authorities and stakeholders to establish a state-of-the-art, internationally accredited radiological laboratory.

H.E. Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral stated: "Our partnership with Orano reflects the government of Mongolia's broader vision for sustainable and responsible resource development. We appreciate Orano's longstanding engagement and its commitment to high standards of environmental and operational integrity. The government will take all necessary measures to support the safe and secure implementation of the project, while ensuring that local communities remain well-informed and engaged throughout.

The creation of the Stakeholders' Council and the establishment of an internationally accredited radiological laboratory are tangible steps towards strengthening public confidence. We are confident this collaboration will serve as a model for responsible, transparent, and inclusive uranium development

The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the Zuuvch-Ovoo project contributes meaningfully to Mongolia's development priorities and reflects best practices in international collaboration.

