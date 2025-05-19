Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
19.05.2025 20:50 Uhr
Token Communities Ltd. Announces First Overseas APOZ Conference in Shanghai

Finanznachrichten News

Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone is hosting its very first oversea conference in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Token Communities Ltd. (OTC:TKCM), (the "Company") subsidiary ASC Global Inc., will be hosting its very first overseas conference at the Westin Bund Center in Shanghai on May 20, 2025 to introduce the APOZ (Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone) to the Asia Pacific Region.

According to David Champ, CEO of the Company, "the APOZ project has been receiving enormous response from the Asia Pacific region it makes a lot of sense to host a series of conferences in the Asia Pacific Region to introduce this exciting concept first hand to the business community there. In the future we anticipate holding additional conferences in Taiwan, Singapore and other cities in the Asia Pacific Region."

Mr. Leo Lei, the director of operations for the APOZ project is making excellent progress. Final Site Plan modifications and minor adjustments are being made at this moment, local governmental agencies have been very helpful and supportive to us, we are moving forward aggressively and hoping to have our ground-breaking ceremony in September 2025.

For Further information, please contact David Champ at 631-397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this releaseincludes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, development, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company and development of the APOZ are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreements surrounding the development of the proposed APOZ; (2) the inability to complete the transactions contemplated in the development of the APOZ due to various conditions to closing such transactions; (3) the risk that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the Company as a result of the announcement and time spent on the APOZ; (4) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed APOZ, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (5) costs related to the proposed APOZ; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by the Company. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.



