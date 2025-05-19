Wedgewood Weddings & Events Continues Expansion into North Carolina with Four Venues

Wedgewood Weddings & Events takes its first flight into North Carolina with four new venues, adding Riverwood Manor by Wedgewood Weddings, Alexander Homestead by Wedgewood Weddings, Spinning Leaf by Wedgewood Weddings, and Molly's Lakeside by Wedgewood Weddings to its lineup of over 75 venues nationwide.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading all-inclusive wedding and event services provider, has officially expanded into North Carolina with the addition of four distinctive venues. This highly anticipated move brings Wedgewood Weddings' renowned time- and cost-saving planning model to engaged couples in the Southeast. With over 75 venues nationwide and a reputation for delivering unforgettable celebrations, this expansion marks a strategic milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to exceptional service.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in North Carolina with four exceptional venues that highlight the region's rich history," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "Each location reflects our commitment to delivering unforgettable celebrations while simplifying the planning process for our couples. We look forward to welcoming more North Carolina couples into the Wedgewood Weddings family."

From lakeside escapes to lush garden ceremonies, Wedgewood Weddings & Events' expansion into North Carolina introduces a diverse collection of historic and modern venues, each ideal for couples seeking a unique celebration setting:

Alexander Homestead by Wedgewood Weddings

Located in the heart of Charlotte, this 1903 Queen Anne Victorian estate sits on eight acres of lush botanical gardens. With a graceful wraparound porch and manicured Rose Garden Terrace, Alexander Homestead is a dream venue where historic elegance meets Southern charm. The Grand Hall features warm wood tones and signature herringbone-patterned walls, offering a stylish reception space. This timeless estate brings together classic architecture and modern amenities to deliver a one-of-a-kind wedding experience.

Riverwood Manor by Wedgewood Weddings

Tucked into the tranquil landscape of Harrisburg, NC, Riverwood Manor is a woodland retreat featuring mature trees, a serene lake, and a fountain that adds to its storybook feel. Couples can choose from two stunning ceremony sites: the Woodland Garden, framed by tall trees and a charming white pergola, or Serenity Grove, a peaceful lakeside setting with breathtaking water views. A lakeside dock offers a perfect photo opportunity for couples looking to capture the moment. From the Woodland Garden to the Lakeside Veranda and Grand Hall, Riverwood Manor offers distinct backdrops to craft an unforgettable celebration.

Molly's Lakeside by Wedgewood Weddings

Formerly known as Twin Lakes, this reimagined Shelby venue spans 13 scenic acres and is currently being renovated into a modern waterfront retreat. Molly's Lakeside will feature a glass-walled pavilion with dazzling crystal chandeliers and a forest ceremony site encircled by peaceful lake views. The expansive grounds offer countless photo-worthy spots, from romantic lakeside docks to manicured gardens that highlight North Carolina's natural beauty.

Spinning Leaf by Wedgewood Weddings

Announced earlier this year, Spinning Leaf in Shelby, NC, is a premium 81-acre venue nestled in the heart of wine country with sweeping mountain views. This exceptional property features a wooden pergola overlooking a hidden garden and vineyard, creating an enchanting ceremony backdrop. Multiple outdoor spaces among the vineyard gardens offer flexibility for every style, while the inviting Harvest Lounge sets the stage for cocktail receptions and casual gatherings. For larger celebrations, the Grand Hall is a versatile space designed to bring any wedding vision to life. Spinning Leaf blends authentic wine country charm with refined elegance, offering a naturally beautiful setting for romantic, sophisticated events.

Wedgewood Weddings & Events' expansion into North Carolina brings more venue options to newly engaged couples while supporting local communities through job creation and economic development. The company's mission - to deliver unforgettable celebrations while helping couples save time and money - is reflected in every venue and planning experience. With this expansion, Wedgewood Weddings & Events brings its signature blend of elegance, ease, and excellence to North Carolina, raising the bar for unforgettable celebrations across the state.

Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Pinterest

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at more than 75 stunning venues across the country. We make planning effortless with all-inclusive, fully customizable packages that save time, save money, and reduce stress - without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring your vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore our venues and start planning today at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-and-events-continues-expansion-into-north-car-1029402