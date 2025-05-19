Summary: Databox announces its most significant platform update, introducing advanced analytics features that enhance data preparation, metric creation, and dashboard interactivity for business users.

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2025) - Databox, a provider of cloud-based analytics software, has released its most advanced product enhancements to date, aimed at expanding self-service business intelligence (BI) capabilities across a range of teams. This release introduces tools that allow users to perform complex data analysis with greater speed, flexibility, and usability, delivering the power of traditional BI systems without the associated complexity.

Databox Launches Advanced Analytics Capabilities

These updates mark a significant step forward for the platform, extending its utility for business leaders, go-to-market teams, analysts, and revenue operations professionals. At the core of the release is a new data preparation functionality called Datasets, which allows users to build structured tables by combining raw data from multiple sources. Users can apply filters, create calculated columns, and use the output to generate custom metrics or export data for additional analysis. This feature is designed to establish a consistent and trustworthy data foundation for business reporting.

"With the launch of advanced analytics capabilities, we've redefined what it means to be a self-service analytics platform," said Pete Caputa, CEO of Databox. "Our users now have the BI-level power they've been asking for, with the same ease-of-use that made Databox a leader in visual analytics. This launch is about democratizing data-making it easier for every team to turn complex data into actionable insights."

In addition to Datasets, the platform now includes a no-code SQL builder. This tool allows users to create metrics from SQL databases without writing queries, expanding access to technical data sources for non-technical teams. By removing the requirement for SQL knowledge, Databox aims to lower the barrier to data-driven decision-making.

Another enhancement enables users to drill down to row-level data directly from dashboard metrics. By clicking into any metric, users can view the detailed data that informs high-level performance indicators, helping them trace issues to their source more precisely.

The release also introduces a multidimensional metric builder. With this tool, users can create a single metric and segment it across multiple dimensions, streamlining performance analysis across products, regions, customer types, and other categories.

Complementing these features is an improved dashboard filtering experience. Metrics and dashboards can now be filtered by specific dimensions with a single click, making it easier for users to isolate relevant data without creating separate dashboards or complex queries.

"Since day one, we've been building towards our mission to empower every team to make better decisions with data," said Davorin Gabrovec, Founder and CPO at Databox. "Traditional BI platforms are built for data scientists and IT teams-this product release puts advanced analytics capabilities into the hands of everyday business users, so they can make smarter decisions, faster."

These updates were developed in response to user feedback requesting more analytical power while maintaining Databox's intuitive user interface. All features included in this release are now available to existing users and are compatible with current data integrations.

With this update, Databox continues to position its platform as an accessible alternative to complex enterprise BI tools, targeting mid-market organizations and cross-functional teams that require advanced analytics without relying heavily on IT or specialized analysts.

About Databox:

Databox is a business analytics platform that helps growing companies improve performance faster-without complexity or heavy reliance on analysts. Built for mid-sized businesses and professional services firms, Databox centralizes data from hundreds of sources into one intuitive platform, combining powerful visualizations, AI-driven insights, and customizable reporting. More than 20,000 businesses use Databox to align teams, save time, and drive predictable growth.

