Simbase, the global IoT connectivity platform announced the launch of its 10 for 10 plan: a bold new pricing model offering 10GB of data for $10 per month per device, with no contracts and full access to Simbase's industry-leading platform. The offer is now available across the U.S., backed by nationwide Verizon 5G coverage.

The 10 for 10 plan reflects Simbase's commitment to challenging the old telco model by delivering transparent, flexible, and scalable connectivity designed for high-data use cases like telematics, digital signage, connected fleets, security systems, and smart retail.

"We built Simbase to eliminate the headaches that have held IoT deployments back for too long-rigid contracts, unclear pricing, poor provisioning, and unpredictable performance," said Roel Van Der Meer, Simbase CEO and Co-Founder. "10 for 10 is our next step in delivering on that mission. It's not just disruptive pricing, it's our way of giving IoT businesses complete control, unmatched clarity, and the freedom to scale on their terms."

Designed for the Realities of Scaling

As IoT adoption accelerates, Simbase is addressing what legacy telcos haven't: the need for simple, scalable, and transparent connectivity. 10 for 10 eliminates common roadblocks like bundled pricing, inflexible terms, and limited visibility, so teams can deploy and grow without constraint.

10 for 10 delivers:

10GB for $10/month/device

No contracts

Enterprise-grade performance including Verizon 5G in the U.S. and top-tier European carriers

Seamless global deployments powered by Simbase's multi-network platform

Real-time control

Human-first support

"IoT shouldn't get harder as you scale," Van Der Meer added. "With Simbase, it doesn't."

About Simbase

Simbase makes IoT simple, flexible, and built to scale. Our global, contract-free platform gives businesses full control and seamless deployment, whether piloting a few devices or managing thousands. With eUICC-ready SIMs, a real-time API, and straightforward pay-as-you-go pricing, Simbase removes the complexity from connected device management. Wherever your devices go, Simbase goes with you-delivering real-time control, global reach, and connectivity that just works. This is connectivity the right way.

Learn more at simbase.com/10gb-for-10

Contacts:

Gabrielle Kerr

gabrielle.kerr@simbase.com