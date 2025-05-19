Renewance Inc.: Renewance and GreenPowerMonitor, A DNV Company, Partner to Power Battery Energy Storage System Deployments Across North America

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Renewance, a U.S. leader in battery lifecycle services and GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company (GPM) and a global leader in renewable asset monitoring, today announced that they have partnered to integrate energy systems controls and energy storage asset lifecycle services to help customers in North America optimize the lifespan, compliance, and value of their Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

This comes at a pivotal moment in the energy transition, as the U.S. grid increasingly adopts standalone energy storage and adds energy storage to existing photovoltaic (PV) sites. Asset owners are under mounting pressure to navigate system complexity, extend asset life, and meet evolving recycling and regulatory compliance mandates.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between asset performance data and field action for customers, with the companies providing a more intelligent approach to energy storage asset management. "Renewance has commissioned and serviced over 20 GWh battery systems and also decommissioned over 100 MWh of battery systems. This collaboration represents the next evolution in battery stewardship," said Jamal Burki, CEO at Renewance. "By linking GPM's powerful monitoring capabilities with our lifecycle services, we're not simply collecting data - we're proactively acting on it to drive safer, more sustainable outcomes for our customers and the planet."

The scope includes integration of GPM's Energy Management System (EMS) control system to enhance storage and ensure grid code compliance with RenewanceConnect's monitoring, lifecycle service network, and regulatory compliance workflows. The goal is to provide utility-scale, and commercial and industrial battery energy storage system operators with an end-to-end platform that monitors energy storage assets, flags performance enhancement opportunities, and activates lifecycle services-ranging from maintenance to repurposing and recycling.

It aligns with U.S. Department of Energy and state-level goals to support circular economy principles in battery use and integrate renewables more reliably into the grid. This model of integration could expand to additional geographies, asset types, and regulatory integrations - laying a framework for intelligent, closed-loop energy asset management.

Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO at GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, commented, "This collaboration sets an example and adds an important step toward a more intelligent and efficient energy storage future in North America."

The project partnership is open and non-exclusive but one of the first collaborations between a lifecycle battery services company and a renewable asset management platform, combining real-time insights with field execution. The collaboration addresses a critical gap in asset system management - connecting system operations data for decision-making with actionable lifecycle services like extended lifespan. It sets a precedent for smarter asset stewardship, and ESG compliance outcomes.

Mr Arévalo added: "At GPM, we believe that actionable data is key to unlocking the full potential of energy storage systems. This initiative to combine monitoring and lifecycle services - bridges performance insights and field action to optimize the value of customers' battery systems and brings us a smarter way to manage storage."

Notes to Editors

To learn more how the integrated platform works and request a joint consultation, visit the Renewance landing page: https://batterystewardship.com/

To learn more about GPM's Energy Management System (EMS) control system to enhance storage and ensure grid code compliance, visit the GreenPowerMonitor webpage: https://www.greenpowermonitor.com/solutions/gpm-on-site-solutions/energy-management-system-ems/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=publication&utm_campaign=renewance_partnership_us_q2

Download images here

For media enquiries, please contact

Neil Slater

Head of Media Relations

Energy Systems

DNV

Tel: +44 7876 578 353

neil.slater@dnv.com

Penda Sall

Media Relatons

Energy Systems

DNV

Tel: +33 627 46 90 83

penda.sall@dnv.com

Explore our latest insights

Visit our new Stats & Insights Portal to find the most striking statistics, forecasts and insights across our latest publications on the energy sector. Navigate between topics and find the most up-to-date statistics and statements, that you can use with citations in your own publications.

Our independent forecast of the world's energy system:

2024 Energy Transition Outlook

2024 Industry Insights - Transforming through Uncertainty

About GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company

GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company (GPM) offers a market-leading integrated solution of software, hardware, and services for the management and maintenance of renewable energy installations.

Driven by its purpose, GPM provides digital tools to maximize the performance of renewable energy assets, optimize efficiency in the management of renewable energy portfolios, and contribute to having the greenest energy mix in the grid. GPM has a long tradition and experience in successfully managing renewable assets and providing customized solutions for our clients' needs. Its monitoring, managing, and analytic solutions have helped more than 700 clients in 90 different countries.

Learn more at www.greenpowermonitor.com

About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and?assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas?pipeline,?or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.???

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.?

In?the?energy industry

DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory,?monitoring, verification, and certification services.?As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts?and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps?industries and governments to?navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and supports?customers?to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.?

Learn more at www.dnv.com

About Renewance Inc

Renewance is at the forefront of the battery energy storage revolution, where innovation and responsibility converge to shape a more sustainable future. They support the decarbonization of the power generation and mobility sectors by enabling the safe, efficient, and environmentally conscious use of battery-based technologies.

Their comprehensive suite of product stewardship lifecycle services and software ensure that every battery - whether in energy storage systems or electric vehicles - is managed with cradle-to-grave responsibility. From commissioning and operations & maintenance to diagnostics, repair, decommissioning, repurposing, and recycling, they deliver turnkey solutions backed by regulatory expertise, specialized logistics, and strategic partnerships.

With deep project management experience and boots-on-the-ground field service capabilities, Renewance has successfully commissioned over 17 GWh, decommissioned over 100 MWh, and recycled more than 3,000 tons of batteries.

Learn more at https://batterystewardship.com/

Privacy Statement

As a member of the media we would like to keep you informed of the latest developments from DNV. This means we will continue to contact you when we have news that we feel is relevant to you (such as press releases, media invitations and white papers.

DNV has always taken your privacy seriously and with the new laws regarding your privacy rights, we thought it is a good time to remind you of our commitment. You can access our privacy policy in full on our website.

If you would like us to remove you from the media, then click unsubscribe at the bottom of this email. Otherwise, we will continue to send you relevant information.

SOURCE: Renewance Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/renewance-and-greenpowermonitor-a-dnv-company-partner-to-power-b-1029437