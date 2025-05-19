StandardAero, a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has recently expanded its CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B service offering to include lease engines. StandardAero has partnered with some of the world's leading engine leasing companies to support the needs of Airbus A320neo (LEAP-1A) and Boeing 737 MAX (LEAP-1B) customers worldwide. Engines have already been contracted and are available to support the global LEAP operator community through short-term leases, helping them avoid unwanted aircraft downtime and maximize asset utilization during LEAP MRO events.

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023. The company's 810,000 sq. ft. San Antonio facility provides both LEAP quick-turn shop visit (QTSV) and LEAP performance restoration shop visit (PRSV) services, supported by test cells which have been correlated for both engine variants.

Commenting on the announcement for StandardAero, Will Pitcher, Senior Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customers said: "StandardAero is pleased to partner with some of the industry's foremost engine leasing providers to expand our Total Engine Asset Management (TEAM) service offering for the global LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B customer base. By facilitating the availability of lease engines during MRO shop visits, StandardAero is able to help customers maximize the operational availability of their aircraft, thereby minimizing the overall cost impact associated with maintenance events."

StandardAero provides LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B services directly to a range of airline operators and asset managers across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region. These services which include engine repair and overhaul, component repair, workscoping/forecasting, engine testing, program management and lease engine support are offered in a seamless fashion under StandardAero's TEAM services portfolio.

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero also continues to industrialize new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) segment's network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero's CRS team has industrialized more than 300 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B.

StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its San Antonio site's Training Academy.

CFM International, the 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines founded in 1974, has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership for narrowbody aircraft. The company produces the LEAP family of engines and supports both LEAP and CFM56 fleets for more than 600 operators worldwide.

StandardAero will be attending CFM International's Leasing Conference, taking place in Budapest, Hungary on May 20th, 2025.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.

