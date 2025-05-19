Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 22:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Great Lakes Governors and Premiers: More Than 27 Million Trees Planted in Great Lakes St. Lawrence Region in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Great Lakes governors initiative announces first year results of tree planting campaign

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / The States and Provinces of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence region, in coordination with their partners, planted more than 27 million trees in the region in 2024, through the Great Lakes Trees Initiative. Launched by the region's Governors and Premiers in 2023 and led by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP), the Trees Initiative set a goal to plant 250 million trees throughout the region in 10 years.

GSGP Tree Initiative Logo

GSGP Tree Initiative Logo
The Great Lakes Trees Initiative logo

The first year of the initiative made tremendous progress toward meeting this ambitious target.

"In this region, we take trees seriously," said GSGP Executive Director David Naftzger. "Planting trees is critically important for the environment, for human health, and for quality of life. The Great Lakes Trees Initiative has gotten off to a strong start by exceeding our year one goal, and we look forward to planting many more trees in the years to come."

GSGP is working with the region's States and Provinces, federal governments, Indigenous communities, corporations, foundations, and other institutions to plant the 250 million trees.

Tree planting creates a multitude of benefits for the region's environment, economy, and people, such as:

  • Cleaning the air by storing carbon and removing pollutants

  • Helping save lives by improving cardiovascular health, supporting mental health, and even reducing surgery recovery time for people of all ages (see Research here)

  • Reducing urban heat effects

  • Absorbing stormwater to improve the health of streams, lakes, and drinking water

  • Providing habitat for wildlife and plants

  • Creating recreational landscapes, economic benefits, and jobs.

An old proverb says, "The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now." The trees planted through this initiative will create benefits for the region for years to come. As public, private, and non-governmental entities work to restore and protect the environment and grow the economy, the Trees Initiative builds on the region's strengths to attract new projects and investment.

For more information, visit the Great Lakes Trees Initiative website. To get involved, contact GSGP Program Director Mike Piskur at mpiskur@gsgp.org.

Contact Information

Craig Clark
PR Contact
craig@clarkcommunication.com
616-550-2736

.

SOURCE: Great Lakes Governors and Premiers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/more-than-27-million-trees-planted-in-great-lakes-st.-lawrence-region-in-2024-1029417

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.